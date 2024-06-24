Mother in 'serious condition' after being viciously mauled by wolf pack during jog through safari park

A mother is in a "serious condition" after being viciously mauled by a pack of wolves as she jogged through a car only zone at a popular safari park.

The 36-year-old woman was on holiday with her mother and her young child when she was "severely bitten" during a weekend visit to the Thoiry zoological park, in Yvelines, close to Paris.

The incident took place on Sunday morning, local media reported.

The victim, who suffered particularly serious bites causing injuries to the neck, calf and back, had to be transported to hospital in a state of absolute emergency .

The incident happened on Sunday at Thoiry zoological park, in Yvelines. Picture: Google Maps

It took the intervention of keepers, alerted by the cries of the woman, to free her from the animals.

A press briefing was given in the afternoon by Christelle Bercheny, president of the Wow Safari Thoiry group.

According to her, the victim passed through the entrance to the “American reserve” where Mackenzie wolves live, recognizable by their gray coat, but also coyotes, bears and even a bison.

Lodges in the wolf zone, advertised on its website at between promise "silence, rest and disconnection", according to the zoo's adverts.

They offer "a one-of-a-kind, very intimate experience with the arctic wolves you'll be able to see from the living room".

The zoo has launched an investigation.

