Woman tells of 27-hour A&E wait hell as she slams lack of communication and claims 'strikes have made it worse'

21 December 2023, 10:45

Woman spent 27 hours in A&E

By Kit Heren

A woman has told of her hellish 27-hour wait in A&E - her fifteenth time in the emergency department in the past three months.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Stevenage resident Samantha, who suffers from gall stones, told LBC's Nick Ferrari of a lack of communication and clerical errors from hospital staff during her wait.

Samantha, who also said she had a "very complicated medical background", told Nick that she thought that the recent doctors' strikes had made waiting times worse.

It comes after junior doctors went on strike for three days on Wednesday, before another round of industrial action begins on January 3.

Doctors and nurses have been on strike this year, causing over a million missed appointments and other delays.

Read more: Ambulances unable to attend 1 in 6 call-outs due to handover delays - with crews spending 'entire shifts' outside A&E

Read more: Over 300,000 operations and appointments at risk of cancellation during junior doctors’ strikes over festive period

Doctors on strike on Thursday
Doctors on strike on Thursday. Picture: Alamy

Samantha told Nick on Thursday: "I have been diagnosed with gall stones - in the past three months I would say I have had 15 admissions to A&E...

"I’ve been in there for over 27 hours before."

Describing her ordeal at the hospital, which she did not name, Samantha said: "I arrived about 10.30 in the morning, and then I was still there 10.30 the next day, just sitting in a plastic chair in A&E, with many other people who were there.

She was seen by a triage nurse within a couple of hours, and a doctor after five. Then blood tests took several more hours - but these were "unsatisfactory," so they had to be taken again.

After that, Samantha had to wait to see the on-call surgeon.

She told Nick of her fears of getting sick while waiting in hospital. "There’s Covid, there’s flu - I’ve got a very complicated medical background," she said.

The woman was waiting in hospital for over a day
The woman was waiting in hospital for over a day. Picture: Alamy

Samantha was in A&E again this week, and spent ten and a half hours waiting in the hospital before being sent home with pain relief. "I have to say my last admission... was good."

Samantha said the doctors' strikes had "made it worse."

She said: "There seems to be no communication between departments," adding that doctors had made errors with her drugs.

It comes after Health Secretary Victoria Atkins said the strikes were “disappointing” as she said the government was doing everything it can to prepare for the walkout.

She said: “When the junior doctors committee called the strikes, that has very very serious consequences for the NHS.

“NHS England, I liken it to an oil tank, it cannot be switched on and off at will.

“We’ve had managers, clinicians, medical directors up and down the country diverting resources and attention away from the challenges that the NHS faces every winter into trying to ensure that the system remains stable and safe during the strikes. We cannot turn that around on a whim”.

Ms Atkins would not be drawn on whether she had a fresh offer to make to junior doctors.

Asked if it would be possible to avert the strikes set to commence on January 3, Ms Atkins said: “That is the most difficult week in the NHS calendar which is why it is particularly disappointing they have chosen this week over all the other weeks of the year to do this.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Breaking
Brianna's killers can be named, as her devastated mother spoke of her loss

Brianna Ghey's teenage killers can be named at sentencing, judge rules

Australia Wildfire

Two injured and homes destroyed as Australian wildfire burns out of control

France Macron G7

Macron says a security crisis could force rethink of Paris Olympic opening show

Vatican Pope

Pope uses Christmas greeting to ask Vatican staff to avoid ‘rigid ideologies’

Australia Red Sea Attacks

Australia to send military personnel to help protect Red Sea shipping

Albania Opposition

Albania’s parliament lifts legal immunity of former prime minister

Migration Indonesia Rohingya

More boats carrying Rohingya refugees from Bangladesh approach Indonesia

Furious fans protested the super league

Return of the European Super League? Fifa and Uefa should not have blocked hated plans, EU court says

Little Britain is set to make a comeback with a makeover.

'Woke' reboot of Little Britain in the works after Matt Lucas and David Walliams apologise for show's offensive humour

India Opposition Protest

India’s opposition politicians protest against their suspension from parliament

South Korea Japan

South Korean court orders two Japanese firms to compensate wartime workers

Caroline Duddridge charges her family for Christmas Dinner

Gran who charges her family for Christmas dinner raises prices this year

Britain is betting battered by effects from Storm Pia

Christmas getaway chaos as 'do not travel' alert issued amid 80mph Storm Pia gusts

Bullets in Diaper

Passenger ‘hid bullets in nappy’ at airport in New York

Glynn Simmons was exonerated this week

Man exonerated after wrongfully spending 48 years in prison for murder is living off handouts after cancer diagnosis

China Philippines

China keeps up military pressure on Philippines as territorial tensions grow

Latest News

See more Latest News

British Sign Language is set to be introduced from 2025.

‘It will break down barriers and open doors’: British Sign Language to be introduced as GCSE in England from 2025
Andrea was injured alongside her friend in a crash in St Lucia

Brit holidaymaker blasts insurer AXA’s ‘shambolic’ response after suffering multiple injuries in horror St Lucia crash
Ambulance crews in England have been unable to attend more than 1 in 6 999 call-outs due to delays in handing over patients to A&E

Ambulances unable to attend 1 in 6 call-outs due to handover delays - with crews spending 'entire shifts' outside A&E
The families told LBC they will never stop fighting for justice

The families still fighting for justice 35 years on from Lockerbie bombing

Junior doctors' strikes could put more than 300,000 patients at risk of surgery and appointment cancellations.

Over 300,000 operations and appointments at risk of cancellation during junior doctors’ strikes over festive period
North Korea Koreas Tensions

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un again threatens use of nuclear weapons

The cost of a five-year fixed-term mortgage has dropped below 4 per cent

Mortgage relief for millions after inflation drop as buoyant Jeremy Hunt declares 'economy back on track'
Brits are opting for cheaper supermarkets and fewer presents

Brits switch to cheaper supermarkets and buy fewer presents in cost of living Christmas crisis
The Lib Dem's Sarah Olney has slammed the Government for its 'failure' to tackle the cost-of-living crisis

Britain can no longer afford another Christmas under this Tory government, writes Lib Dem MP Sarah Olney
It's going to be a snowy start to the year...

Exact day snow will fall in January as Brits in for New Year cold snap

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince William is 'not a good drinker', Mike Tindall has said

'One Pint Willy': Prince William's bizarre nickname revealed, as Mike Tindall says he is 'not the best drinker'
Meghan Markle has appeared in a bizarre coffee advert

Meghan Markle returns to acting in coffee advert as intern who stacks boxes, works in IT and misses a fist bump
Prince Andrew is facing more scrutiny over his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein

Andrew faces more scrutiny over ties with Jeffrey Epstein as judge orders evidence from 'grope' accuser can be released

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Dawn French speaks to Andrew Marr.

'Posh people have to prove themselves to me', says comedian Dawn French in conversation with Andrew Marr
Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: If this is how a government dies, it's a very strange kind of death

Nick Ferrari

'I cannot overstate the amount of trauma': Infected blood scandal victim advocates for justice and compensation
King Charles III

'Thank God for King Charles': David Lammy reflects on COP28

Alistair Darling, who died aged 70, on Thursday.

Alistair Darling was not just Edinburgh’s MP, he was everyone’s

'How stupid do they think we are?' David Lammy and caller discuss Conservatives' 'failed' Rwanda plan

'How stupid do they think we are?' David Lammy and caller discuss Conservatives' 'failed' Rwanda plan
Matthew Wright shuts down caller

'Suck it up': Matthew Wright shuts down caller who says the UK is 'changing' without his 'consent'
Jeremy Hunt has been compared to Titanic's captain

Jeremy Hunt is like Titanic's captain ordering lifeboats after he's smashed into the iceberg
Matthew Wright challenges caller who believes asylum seekers are 'not coming dangerous areas'

Matthew Wright challenges caller who believes asylum seekers are 'not coming from dangerous areas'
Michael Matheson is under pressure to reveal his ipad browsing history.

For want of a new SIM card, will a Health Secretary be lost?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit