World reacts to Donald Trump's 'historic election victory' and return to the White House

World leaders have congratulated Donald Trump
Picture: Getty

World leaders have rushed to congratulate Donald Trump on his "historic election victory".

British PM Keir Starmer said the UK-US special relationship will "continue to prosper" following his victory.

It comes after Trump declared he had won a "magnificent victory for the American people" as he appeared on stage at West Palm Beach in Florida.

Sir Keir will be keen to build bridges with Trump after the Republican politician's campaign filed a legal complaint about Labour supporting Kamala Harris in the lead up to the election.

The PM said: "Congratulations president-elect Trump on your historic election victory. I look forward to working with you in the years ahead.

"As the closest of allies, we stand shoulder to shoulder in defence of our shared values of freedom, democracy and enterprise.

"From growth and security to innovation and tech, I know that the UK-US special relationship will continue to prosper on both sides of the Atlantic for years to come."

US election 2024 LIVE: Donald Trump declares victory in race for White House

Donald Trump declares victory as US President

Foreign Secretary David Lammy said: "Congratulations to @realDonaldTrump on your victory. The UK has no greater friend than the US, with the special relationship being cherished on both sides of the Atlantic for more than 80 years.

"We look forward to working with you and @JDVance in the years ahead."

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu welcomed Trump's return as "history's greatest comeback".

"Dear Donald and Melania Trump, congratulations on history’s greatest comeback!

"Your historic return to the White House offers a new beginning for America and a powerful recommitment to the great alliance between Israel and America. This is a huge victory!"

France's Emmanuel Macron said he looked forward to working with Trump for "more peace and prosperity".

"Congratulations, President @realDonaldTrump," he said. "Ready to work together as we did for four years. With your convictions and mine. With respect and ambition. For more peace and prosperity."

Read more: ‘We made history’: Trump declares victory as he hails ‘greatest political movement of all time’

Read more: Tears and trauma at Kamala Harris election night party - as Trump lead starts to strengthen

Natasha Clark gives Nick Ferrari the latest update from 10 Downing Street

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy highlighted the "strong bipartisan support" in the US for his country in its fight against Russia.

It comes amid concerns among Ukraine's allies that US support for Ukraine could wane under a Trump presidency.

"Congratulations to @realDonaldTrump on his impressive election victory!" he said.

"I recall our great meeting with President Trump back in September, when we discussed in detail the Ukraine-US strategic partnership, the Victory Plan, and ways to put an end to Russian aggression against Ukraine.

"I appreciate President Trump’s commitment to the 'peace through strength' approach in global affairs. This is exactly the principle that can practically bring just peace in Ukraine closer.

"I am hopeful that we will put it into action together.

"We look forward to an era of a strong United States of America under President Trump’s decisive leadership. We rely on continued strong bipartisan support for Ukraine in the United States.

"We are interested in developing mutually beneficial political and economic cooperation that will benefit both of our nations. Ukraine, as one of Europe's strongest military powers, is committed to ensuring long-term peace and security in Europe and the Transatlantic community with the support of our allies.

"I am looking forward to personally congratulating President Trump and discussing ways to strengthen Ukraine's strategic partnership with the United States."

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said: "I congratulate @realDonaldTrump on his election as US President.

"For a long time, Germany and the US have been working together successfully promoting prosperity and freedom on both sides of the Atlantic. We will continue to do so for the wellbeing of our citizens."

Donald Trump claims ‘magnificent victory’ as he looks set for White House return

Nato secretary general Mark Rutte said Trump's leadership "will again be key to keeping our alliance strong".

He added: "Through Nato, the US has 31 friends and allies who help to advance US interests, multiply American power and keep Americans safe."

Addressing Trump's concerns about burden-sharing, he said: "Two-thirds of Allies now spend at least 2% of their GDP on defence, and defence spending and production are on an onward trajectory across the alliance."

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan, who had a long-running row with Trump during his first term, said: "I know that many Londoners will be anxious about the outcome of the US presidential election.

"Many will be fearful about what it will mean for democracy and for women's rights, or how the result impacts the situation in the Middle East or the fate of Ukraine.

"Others will be worried about the future of Nato or tackling the climate crisis."

He said "London is - and will always be - for everyone" and "we will always be pro-women, pro-diversity, pro-climate and pro-human rights".

He added: "The lesson of today is that progress is not inevitable.

"But asserting our progressive values is more important than ever - re-committing to building a world where racism and hatred is rejected, the fundamental rights of women and girls are upheld, and where we continue to tackle the crisis of climate change head on."

Scotland's First Minister John Swinney said: "Congratulations to President-elect Trump on his election.

"Scotland and the USA share many social, cultural and economic links.

"In that relationship, we will stand fast in support of our values of fairness, democracy and equality - ideals that America was built upon."

