'Policing by consent at risk if forces are not reformed', Home Secretary warns, as she launches national overhaul

Yvette Cooper has warned that police need reform. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

The Home Secretary has warned that the British tradition of 'policing by consent' could cease to exist without major reforms.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Labour's Yvette Cooper said that public trust in police had declined, as she announced steps to create a closer links between the government and police forces.

It came ahead of an announcement of:

A police performance unit to track police forces' achievements

A new National Centre of Policing to make sure forces are getting the most out of new technology and forensics,

A Neighbourhood Policing Guarantee to foster connections between police and the communities they work in

The Home Office said these changes - which come alongside an extra £500 million in funding - are "part of a strategic reset in the relationship between government and policing".

Police in London this weekend. Picture: Getty

That means the Home Office will take a more "active role in working with policing leaders to drive improvements and ensure policing is set up to succeed rather than frustrated by weak national structures."

Announcing the changes at an annual conference hosted by the National Police Chiefs’ Council and Association of Police and Crime Commissioners, Ms Cooper will say: “Public confidence is the bedrock of our British policing model but in recent years it has been badly eroded, as neighbourhood policing has been cut back and as outdated systems and structures have left the police struggling to keep up with a fast-changing criminal landscape."

“That’s why we’re determined to rebuild neighbourhood policing, to improve performance across police forces and to ensure the highest standards are being upheld across the service.

“The challenge of rebuilding public confidence is a shared one for Government and policing. This is an opportunity for a fundamental reset in that relationship, and together we will embark on this roadmap for reform to regain the trust and support of the people we all serve and to reinvigorate the best of policing.”

National Criminal Justice lead says police 'definitely shouldn't be prioritising non-crimes'

His Majesty's Chief Inspector of Constabulary Andy Cooke said forces had "failed to get the basics right" when responding to the public and investigating crime.

Mr Cooke added: "Despite efforts to rebuild public trust, too many victims of crime continue to be let down.

"Today I welcome the commitment of the Home Secretary to put neighbourhood policing firmly at the heart of the reforms.

"Never has it been more important for forces to adapt to the world in which we now live, with their current structures put in place over half a century ago. They are dealing with inexperienced workforces, and their officers are struggling with high workloads and low morale.

"Forces need greater direction and decision-making, and the right funding in place. These need to be supported by a data-driven and preventative approach to enable them to get a grip on their performance. The new Police Performance Framework and Unit will be crucial to improving and upholding standards across the board.

"Police forces cannot be allowed to fail, but they need the right support to enable them to become more efficient and effective."

Diana Johnson speaks to Fraser Knight

Chair of the National Police Chiefs’ Council Gavin Stephens said: “We’re encouraged to hear the Home Secretary’s plans for policing reform and look forward to working with government and our partner agencies to determine how best we can shape the future of our service.

“At our joint summit with the Association of Police and Crime Commissioners this week, I’ll be giving more detail on our vision and ambitions, keeping communities at the heart of all that we do.”

The policing reforms will be set out in a White Paper, due to be published in the spring.

A full breakdown of the additional funding will be published as part of the police settlement in December.