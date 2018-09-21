Alastair Campbell Reveals His Partner Has Quit The Labour Party

Tony Blair’s former spin doctor Alastair Campbell revealed to Iain Dale that his partner Fiona Millar had recently quit the Labour Party.

The revelation came during an hour-long LBC phone-in on Thursday night.

Mr Campbell, a life-long Labour supporter, said he “did not want to leave” himself but was finding the party’s stance on Brexit and the anti-Semitism row “very, very hard”.

More follows...