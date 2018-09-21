Alastair Campbell Reveals His Partner Has Quit The Labour Party
21 September 2018, 15:48 | Updated: 21 September 2018, 15:54
Tony Blair’s former spin doctor Alastair Campbell revealed to Iain Dale that his partner Fiona Millar had recently quit the Labour Party.
The revelation came during an hour-long LBC phone-in on Thursday night.
Mr Campbell, a life-long Labour supporter, said he “did not want to leave” himself but was finding the party’s stance on Brexit and the anti-Semitism row “very, very hard”.
More follows...