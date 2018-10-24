Comedian Warns Of Tommy Robinson Political Movement If Brexit Is Betrayed

24 October 2018, 20:57

A comedian who backed Remain in the EU Referendum warned overturning Brexit would lead to the uprising of a Tommy Robinson-style political movement.

Konstantin Kisin was one of four members on Iain Dale’s Cross Question panel on Wednesday night.

He spoke as Theresa May’s leadership survived a crunch meeting of Conservative MPs and her Brexit critics.

The Prime Minister called for unity as she tried to avert a reckoning over her premiership.

Konstantin Kisin was one the panellists on Iain Dale's Cross Question
Konstantin Kisin was one the panellists on Iain Dale's Cross Question. Picture: PA/LBC

On Saturday hundreds of thousands of protesters marched through London demanding a so-called People’s Vote.

But, Konstantin, who backed Remain, warned any attempts to overturn Brexit would see Brits lurch to the far-right.

He said: “I’m starting to come round to the position that unless we can allow people who voted Leave to get what they voted for which is the ability to control immigration, a sense of national identity and so on, unless we make that happen we’re going to have very serious problems in this country.”

“You see people like Steve Bannon already calling Tommy Robinson a ‘British patriot’, I suspect we will see if Brexit isn’t delivered people like Tommy Robinson starting to lead a political movement.”

Comments

Loading...
Iain Dale

Cross Question: Send Us Your Question For The Panel

Download LBC's New Political Podcast

Download LBC's New Political Podcast

The Best Of Iain Dale

Theresa May refused to answer Iain Dale's "hypothetical" question

Theresa May Refuses To Say If She'd Vote For Brexit In New Referendum
Iain Dale 20 Year Old

20-Year-Old: Election Is A Chance to "Stop Brexit Happening"

Iain Dale Donald Trump

Iain Dale: Trump's Speech Could Have Come From Mussolini

Jamie Oliver Iain Dale

Jamie Oliver Gets A Roasting From Iain For Blaming Brexit

Iain Dale head in hands

Iain Forgets Camera Is On During Frustrating Labour Interview
Jeremy Corbyn Hand Face

How Iain Dale Convinced Jeremy Corbyn To Run For Labour Leader