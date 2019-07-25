Phillip Lee: The Tory Party Doesn't Feel Like A Broad Church Anymore

This Conservative MP told LBC that his party no longer feels like a "broad church" after Boris Johnson revealed the line up of his top team.

Speaking to LBC as Boris Johnson was arranging his top Cabinet Ministers, Tory MP Phillip Lee said that it wasn't about "technicalities and details" he said "it's all about belief."

The MP for Bracknell said he was reminded about a film where a football manager screams and shouts at a "pretty average team" that it's "all about belief."

The Conservative politician said that is what it sounds like at the moment "where's the detail" he added "where is the plan, to deliver Brexit through Parliament?"

He said the plan "doesn't exist" but warned that the reality is that the dynamic in Westminster "hasn't changed."

He said if you speak to "Labour colleagues," Boris Johnson as Prime Minister is "less likely to get Labour support than the previous Prime Minister."

Phillip Lee MP speaking to LBC from College Green. Picture: LBC

He said for his colleagues who resigned before Boris Johnson took office as Prime Minister he had one question, "is this the Conservative Party you joined? If it isn't, what are you going to do about it?"

The Tory MP said the Conservative Party's "strength" has always been that it is a "broad church."

"This doesn't feel like a broad church any more, and that concerns me. Both for my party and, perhaps more importantly, for my country."

Watch the whole exchange in the video at the top of the page.