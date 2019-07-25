Phillip Lee: The Tory Party Doesn't Feel Like A Broad Church Anymore

25 July 2019, 14:17 | Updated: 25 July 2019, 14:25

This Conservative MP told LBC that his party no longer feels like a "broad church" after Boris Johnson revealed the line up of his top team.

Speaking to LBC as Boris Johnson was arranging his top Cabinet Ministers, Tory MP Phillip Lee said that it wasn't about "technicalities and details" he said "it's all about belief."

The MP for Bracknell said he was reminded about a film where a football manager screams and shouts at a "pretty average team" that it's "all about belief."

The Conservative politician said that is what it sounds like at the moment "where's the detail" he added "where is the plan, to deliver Brexit through Parliament?"

He said the plan "doesn't exist" but warned that the reality is that the dynamic in Westminster "hasn't changed."

He said if you speak to "Labour colleagues," Boris Johnson as Prime Minister is "less likely to get Labour support than the previous Prime Minister."

Phillip Lee MP speaking to LBC from College Green
Phillip Lee MP speaking to LBC from College Green. Picture: LBC

He said for his colleagues who resigned before Boris Johnson took office as Prime Minister he had one question, "is this the Conservative Party you joined? If it isn't, what are you going to do about it?"

The Tory MP said the Conservative Party's "strength" has always been that it is a "broad church."

"This doesn't feel like a broad church any more, and that concerns me. Both for my party and, perhaps more importantly, for my country."

Watch the whole exchange in the video at the top of the page. Or click here to find out just who is in Boris Johnson's Cabinet.

Comments

Loading...
Iain Dale

Cross Question: Send Us Your Question For The Panel

Download LBC's New Political Podcast

Download LBC's New Political Podcast

The Best Of Iain Dale

Theresa May refused to answer Iain Dale's "hypothetical" question

Theresa May Refuses To Say If She'd Vote For Brexit In New Referendum
Iain Dale 20 Year Old

20-Year-Old: Election Is A Chance to "Stop Brexit Happening"

Iain Dale Donald Trump

Iain Dale: Trump's Speech Could Have Come From Mussolini

Jamie Oliver Iain Dale

Jamie Oliver Gets A Roasting From Iain For Blaming Brexit

Iain Dale head in hands

Iain Forgets Camera Is On During Frustrating Labour Interview
Jeremy Corbyn Hand Face

How Iain Dale Convinced Jeremy Corbyn To Run For Labour Leader

LBC Latest

James O'Brien was speaking about new Prime Minister Boris Johnson

James O'Brien Explains How He Thinks Boris Johnson As Prime Minister Will Work Out
Temperatures are rising on the London underground

Travel In The Heatwave: Is My Service Affected?

Nigel Farage only on LBC

The Nigel Farage Show On LBC: Watch From 6pm

Records broken in Belgium, Germany and the Netherlands as heatwave bakes Europe