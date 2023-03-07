Shelagh Fogarty 1pm - 4pm
Cross Question 07/03 | Watch
7 March 2023, 13:48
You can watch Tuesday's Cross Question in full here.
Iain Dale will be joined by:
- Alison McGovern – Shadow Minister for Employment and Labour MP for Wirral South
- Jo Gideon – Conservative MP for Stoke-on-Trent Central
- Harry Lambert – Contributing writer for The New Statesman
- Thomas Skinner – Businessman
