Cross Question 07/03 | Watch

7 March 2023, 13:48

By Grace Parsons

You can watch Tuesday's Cross Question in full here.

Iain Dale will be joined by:

  • Alison McGovern – Shadow Minister for Employment and Labour MP for Wirral South
  • Jo Gideon – Conservative MP for Stoke-on-Trent Central
  • Harry Lambert – Contributing writer for The New Statesman
  • Thomas Skinner – Businessman

Cross Question with Iain Dale is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm and you can watch it on YouTube and Global Player.

