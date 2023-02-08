Cross Question 08/02 | Watch Again

8 February 2023, 21:52

By Grace Parsons

You can watch Wednesday's Cross Question in full here.

Iain Dale was joined by:

  • Harriett Baldwin - Conservative MP for West Worcestershire & Chair of the Treasury Select Committee
  • Stephen Morgan - Shadow Schools Minister and Labour MP for Portsmouth South
  • Angela Epstein - Freelance journalist and broadcaster
  • Paul Mason - Journalist and author of ‘How To Stop Fascism’

You can watch the show live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday evening on Global Player.

A mother has claimed that children's school dinners were "removed from their plates with tongs" over debts in front of other students at a school in Liverpool.

School dinner staff 'humiliated students, removing pizzas, cookies and water from their plates with tongs over debts'
Archie Battersbee, 12

Archie Battersbee died accidentally in 'prank or experiment' that went wrong, coroner concludes
Former NATO Secretary General Lord George Robertson calls for the UK to focus on building a 'war economy' similar to Russia's

UK should focus on building a 'war economy' similar to Russia's, former NATO chief says

Olena Motorna fled Kyiv with her mum and her now-four-year-old son

'He's the best': Ukrainians react to Zelenskyy's visit to the UK

A Finnish skier whose penis froze mid-race at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics has made a remarkable comeback, bagging a gold medal in 15km freestyle skiing championship in Tampere last month.

Finish skier whose penis froze mid-race in Beijing Winter Olympics last year makes remarkable comeback
Andrew Marr has said that Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelensky's call for fighter jets as he addressed Parliament was "hard politics", said he showed he has the theatrical streak shared by all great leaders.

Andrew Marr: How and when does the brutal war in Ukraine end?

There had been reports that ex-Premier League star Christian Atsu had been found following the earthquake in Turkey

Ex-Prem star Christian Atsu still missing after Turkey earthquake despite claims he was pulled from rubble alive
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said the UK's Challenger 2 tanks would be in operation in Ukraine by "next month"

Sunak insists 'nothing is off the table' as Zelenskyy reiterates call for British fighter jets
UK must 'tread very carefully' with Russia, warns Tom Swarbrick caller

UK is 'sleepwalking towards an utter disaster' with Russia, warns Tom Swarbrick caller

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/02

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/02 | Watch Again