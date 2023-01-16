Cross Question 16/01 | Watch Again

16 January 2023, 21:39

By Abbie Reynolds

You can watch Monday's Cross Question again in full here.

Iain Dale was joined by:

  • Douglas Ross - Leader of the Scottish Conservative Party & MP for Moray
  • Ellie Reeves - Shadow Prisons Minister & Labour MP for Lewisham West and Penge
  • Michael Crick - Political journalist & author
  • Rebecca Reid - Columnist for The Telegraph

Cross Question with Iain Dale is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm and you can watch it on YouTube and Global Player.

