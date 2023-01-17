Cross Question 17/01 | Watch Again

By Abbie Reynolds

You can watch Tuesday's Cross Question again in full here.

Iain Dale was joined by:

Darren Jones - Labour MP for Bristol North West, who chairs the Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy Select Committee



Justine Greening - Founder of the Social Mobility Pledge & former Education Secretary



Nina Myskow - Broadcaster & writer



Peter Bone - Conservative MP for Wellingborough - and a former Deputy Leader of the House of Commons

