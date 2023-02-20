Ben Kentish 10pm - 1am
Cross Question 20/02 | Watch Again
20 February 2023, 21:35
You can watch Monday's Cross Question again in full here.
Iain Dale was joined by:
- Baroness (Patience) Wheatcroft - Non-affiliated peer & former Editor of The Sunday Telegraph and The Wall Street Journal Europe
- Tim Farron - Liberal Democrat MP for Westmorland and Lonsdale, who is a former party leader
- Duncan Baker - Conservative MP for North Norfolk
- Yasmin Alibhai-Brown - Author and political commentator
