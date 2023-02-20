Cross Question 20/02 | Watch Again

20 February 2023, 21:35

By Abbie Reynolds

You can watch Monday's Cross Question again in full here.

Iain Dale was joined by:

  • Baroness (Patience) Wheatcroft - Non-affiliated peer & former Editor of The Sunday Telegraph and The Wall Street Journal Europe
  • Tim Farron - Liberal Democrat MP for Westmorland and Lonsdale, who is a former party leader
  • Duncan Baker - Conservative MP for North Norfolk
  • Yasmin Alibhai-Brown - Author and political commentator

Cross Question with Iain Dale is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm and you can watch it on Youtube, Twitter, Facebook and Global Player.

More Iain Dale

See more More Iain Dale

Iain Dale 15/02/23

Cross Question with Iain Dale 15/02 | Watch again

Iain Dale 14/02/23

Cross Question 14/02 | Watch Again

Iain Dale hosts Cross Question 13/02/23

Cross Question 13/02 | Watch Again

Cross Question

Cross Question 08/02 | Watch Again

Cross Question | Watch Again

Cross Question 07/02 | Watch Again

CQ

Cross Question 06/02 | Watch Again

Iain Dale 02/02

Sunak is struggling to keep his head 'above water' but has the 'right strategy', says ex-No10 insider

Iain Dale 01/02

Cross Question with Iain Dale 01/02 | Watch Again

Cross Question 31/01/23

Cross Question with Iain Dale 31/01 | Watch Again

Iain Dale 30/01/23

Cross Question with Iain Dale 30/01 | Watch Again

Iain Dale 25/01/23

Cross Question 25/01 | Watch Again

Cross Question with Iain Dale 24/01 | Watch live

Cross Question with Iain Dale 24/01 | Watch live

Iain Dale

Cross Question 23/01 | Watch Again

CQ

Cross Question 18/01 | Watch Again

CQ

Cross Question 17/01 | Watch Again

Cross Question

Cross Question 16/01 | Watch Again

Cross Question with Iain Dale

Cross Question: Send Us Your Question For The Panel

Download LBC's New Political Podcast

More Iain Dale

See more More Iain Dale

Iain Dale: I don't believe the NHS has been defunded

Iain Dale: I don't believe that the health service has been defunded

Cross Question 11/01 | Watch Again

Cross Question with Iain Dale 11/01 | Watch Again

Cross Question with Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale 10/01 | Watch Again

Cross Question with Iain Dale 09/01

Cross Question with Iain Dale 09/01 | Watch again

CQ

Cross Question 04/01 | Watch Again

CQ

Cross Question with Iain Dale 03/01 | Watch again

Best of 2022: Iain Dale

Best of 2022: Iain Dale doesn't believe in proportional representation for Westminster elections
Iain Dale Best of 2022

Best of 2022: Iain Dale brands this caller a 'natural born idiot' for criticising Boris Johnson's visit to Volodymyr Zelenskyy

The Best Of Iain Dale

Theresa May refused to answer Iain Dale's "hypothetical" question

Theresa May Refuses To Say If She'd Vote For Brexit In New Referendum

Iain Dale 20 Year Old

20-Year-Old: Election Is A Chance to "Stop Brexit Happening"

Iain Dale Donald Trump

Iain Dale: Trump's Speech Could Have Come From Mussolini

Jamie Oliver Iain Dale

Jamie Oliver Gets A Roasting From Iain For Blaming Brexit

Iain Dale head in hands

Iain Forgets Camera Is On During Frustrating Labour Interview

Jeremy Corbyn Hand Face

How Iain Dale Convinced Jeremy Corbyn To Run For Labour Leader

Latest News

See more Latest News

Liz Truss has joined Boris Johnson in calling for fighter jets to be sent to Ukraine during her first speech in the House of Commons since quitting as Prime Minister.

Liz Truss joins Boris Johnson in calling for fighter jets to be sent to Ukraine

Extinction Rebellion wrote: "Banners dropped & fake oil poured from giant cola bottles in protest #CutTheTies to #fossilfuels"

Extinction Rebellion stunt targets London Fashion Week red carpet and 'world's biggest plastic polluter' Coca-Cola
Cenotaph, Churchill and Nelson: Secret Met police list of 'contentious' statues that could be attacked

Cenotaph, Churchill and Nelson: Secret Met police list of 'contentious' statues that could be attacked
Andrew Marr has said President Biden's surprise visit to Kyiv was a "spectacular and provocative piece of theatre", but questions whether the US is really prepared for a war to the end.

Andrew Marr: Are the Americans really prepared for a war to the end, as Biden suggests?

'Nikki, you are no longer a missing person, you have been found' Nicola Bulley's family 'agony' as worst fears come true

'Nikki, you are no longer a missing person, you have been found' Nicola Bulley's family 'agony' as worst fears come true
A 6.4 magnitude earthquake has struck the Turkey-Syria border two weeks after the region was hit by a huge quake that left over 40,000 people dead, US Geological Survey has said.

Turkey-Syria border region struck by 6.4 magnitude earthquake

Lancashire Police confirmed the body was missing mother-of-two Nicola Bulley.

Body found in river identified as missing mum-of-two Nicola Bulley who went missing 23 days ago
Tens of thousands of junior doctors to stage 72-hour strike in March British Medical Association confirms

Junior doctors overwhelmingly vote to stage mass 72-hour strike next month

andrew

Tonight with Andrew Marr 20/02 | Watch Again

Shelagh

Ex-Lancashire policeman slates 'so-called experts' for hindering Nicola Bulley case