Cross Question with Iain Dale 07/12 | Watch Again

7 December 2022, 21:34

By Madeleine Wilson

You can watch Wednesday's Cross Question in full here.

Iain Dale was joined by:

  • Matthew Warman – Conservative MP for Boston and Skegness, and former Minister of State at the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport
  • Claire Hanna – SDLP MP for Belfast South
  • Rachel Shabi – journalist and author
  • Emma Sinclair – tech entrepreneur and Chief Executive of EnterpriseAlumni

Watch Cross Question on Global Player every Monday to Wednesday from 8pm to 9pm https://www.globalplayer.com/live/lbc/uk/

More Iain Dale

See more More Iain Dale

Iain Dale 06/12/22

Cross Question with Iain Dale 06/12 | Watch Again

Iain Dale Cross Question 05/12/22

Cross Question with Iain Dale 05/12 | Watch Again

Shelagh Iain

'They know they won't win': Iain Dale and Shelagh Fogarty break down Tory MPs quitting next election

'So where is the Health Secretary?': Iain Dale gives take on 'not acceptable' ambulance wait times

'So where is the Health Secretary?': Iain Dale gives take on 'not acceptable' ambulance wait times

Iain Dale 30/11/22

Cross Question with Iain Dale 30/11 | Watch Again

CQ

Cross Question with Iain Dale 29/11 | Watch Again

Ben Kentish Cross Question 28/11/22

Cross Question with Ben Kentish 28/11 | Watch again

iain dale overseas workers

'This is the fault of your members and no-one else!': Iain Dale confronts CBI VP over UK reliance on overseas workers

Cross Question with Iain Dale 23/11

Cross Question with Iain Dale 23/11 | Watch again

Cross Question 22/11/2022 - Watch again

Cross Question 22/11/2022 - Watch again

Iain Dale 21/11/22

Cross Question with Iain Dale 21/11 | Watch Again

CQ

Cross Question with Iain Dale 17/11 | Watch Again

CQ

Cross Question with Iain Dale 16/11 | Watch Again

cq

Cross Question with Iain Dale 15/11 | Watch again

CQ

Cross Question with Iain Dale 14/11 | Watch again

Matt Hancock was ‘hung out to dry’ on I’m a Celebrity, says Iain Dale

Matt Hancock was ‘hung out to dry’ on I’m a Celebrity, says Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale

Cross Question: Send Us Your Question For The Panel

Download LBC's New Political Podcast

More Iain Dale

See more More Iain Dale

Iain EU

Iain Dale: It was never fair that only people from EU should have free access to UK

Iain Dale Cross Question 09/11/22

Cross Question with Iain Dale 09/11 | Watch again

Iain Dale 08/11/22

Cross Question with Iain Dale 08/11 | Watch again

Iain Dale 07/11/22

Cross Question with Iain Dale 07/11 | Watch again

CQ

Cross Question with Iain Dale 02/11 | Watch Again

CQ

Cross Question with Iain Dale 01/11 | Watch Again

Cross Question

Cross Question with Iain Dale 31/10 | Watch Again

Iain Dale's Cross Question 26/10/22

Cross Question with Iain Dale 26/10 | Watch again

The Best Of Iain Dale

Theresa May refused to answer Iain Dale's "hypothetical" question

Theresa May Refuses To Say If She'd Vote For Brexit In New Referendum

Iain Dale 20 Year Old

20-Year-Old: Election Is A Chance to "Stop Brexit Happening"

Iain Dale Donald Trump

Iain Dale: Trump's Speech Could Have Come From Mussolini

Jamie Oliver Iain Dale

Jamie Oliver Gets A Roasting From Iain For Blaming Brexit

Iain Dale head in hands

Iain Forgets Camera Is On During Frustrating Labour Interview

Jeremy Corbyn Hand Face

How Iain Dale Convinced Jeremy Corbyn To Run For Labour Leader

Latest News

See more Latest News

The RMT claim the government have 'torpedoed' the conventions of dispute resolution

RMT says train strike resolution ‘further away’ as union accuses government of 'torpedoing' negotiations
Levelling-Up Secretary Michael Gove says the site will be used for the production of steel which would otherwise have to be imported.

Fury as government gives green light for first coal mine in 30 years

Tom paramedics

'I didn't train to see people die', paramedic reveals pressures driving workers to strike

The move could be a 'catastrophic mistake'

Banning workers from striking will be a 'catastrophic mistake', warns union boss

Grieving Strep A Family

'It's blown our family apart': Grandfather describes 'every parent's worst nightmare' after toddler died from Strep A
Footage shows the men disposing of evidence

Chilling footage shows abattoir workers calmly leaving after murdering men and laying out remains in macabre display
Heathrow will be affected by the Border Force strike action over Christmas

Rishi Sunak vows to hit unions with 'tough laws' to stop strike chaos as Border Force becomes latest to join walkouts
A seven-month baby girl died in a head-on crash on the H10 Bletcham Way he

Seven-month-old baby killed and two women injured in head-on crash as man arrested

Shelagh

'This isn't new!': Shelagh Fogarty criticises Health Sec for comments on NHS waiting times

Andrew Marr 07/12/22

Tonight with Andrew Marr 07/12 | Watch Again