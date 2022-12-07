Ian Payne 10pm - 1am
Cross Question with Iain Dale 07/12 | Watch Again
7 December 2022, 21:34
You can watch Wednesday's Cross Question in full here.
Iain Dale was joined by:
- Matthew Warman – Conservative MP for Boston and Skegness, and former Minister of State at the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport
- Claire Hanna – SDLP MP for Belfast South
- Rachel Shabi – journalist and author
- Emma Sinclair – tech entrepreneur and Chief Executive of EnterpriseAlumni
Watch Cross Question on Global Player every Monday to Wednesday from 8pm to 9pm https://www.globalplayer.com/live/lbc/uk/