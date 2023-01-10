Iain Dale 7pm - 10pm
Cross Question with Iain Dale 10/01 | Watch Again
10 January 2023, 21:23
Watch Tuesday's Cross Question in full here.
Iain Dale was joined by:
- Vicky Ford - Conservative MP for Chelmsford & former Development Minister
- Sam Tarry - Labour MP for Ilford South & former Shadow Transport Minister
- Lionel Shriver - Spectator columnist & author
- Sam Freedman - Senior Fellow at the Institute for Government & former adviser at the Department for Education
Cross Question with Iain Dale is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm and you can watch it on YouTube, Facebook and Global Player.