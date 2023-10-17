Iain Dale 7pm - 10pm
Cross Question with Iain Dale 17/10 | Watch Again
17 October 2023, 21:22
You can watch Tuesday's Cross Question in full again here.
Iain Dale was joined by:
- Harriett Baldwin – Conservative MP for West Worcestershire and Chair of the Treasury Select Committee
- Charlotte Nichols – Labour MP for Warrington North
- Rachel Johnson – journalist, writer and LBC presenter
- Jack Blanchard – UK Political Editor of POLITICO and Founder of London Playbook
Cross Question is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm. You can watch live on Global Player.