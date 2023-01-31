Shelagh Fogarty 1pm - 4pm
Cross Question with Iain Dale 31/01 | Watch Again
31 January 2023, 14:13
Watch Tuesday's Cross Question in full here.
Iain Dale was joined by:
- Alicia Kearns – Chair of the Foreign Affairs Select Committee, and Conservative MP for Rutland and Melton
- Rebecca Long-Bailey – Labour MP for Salford and Eccles, and former Shadow Secretary of State for Education, and Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy
- Dr. Mary Bousted – Joint General Secretary of the National Education Union
- Emma Jones – Founder of Enterprise Nation
Cross Question with Iain Dale is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm and you can watch it on YouTube, Facebook and Global Player.