Dame Margaret Hodge reveals who she is backing for Labour leader

6 January 2020, 22:01

The former Labour Minister, who served in both Tony Blair's and Gordon Brown's governments, told Iain Dale that she wanted someone who would 'aspire' and 'move towards leadership'.

The veteran Labour MP said that we 'need a strong opposition for our democracy to function well', and that the party 'hasn't had that under Jeremy Corbyn as our leader'.

Dame Margaret Hodge went on to say that 'I am a member of the Labour Party because I believe in the labour values' and that 'I want those labour values to be enacted in government'. She then said that the leader had to be someone who would 'aspire' and 'move towards leadership'.

The Labour MP for Barking then revealed that because 'we need a very charismatic person' she was therefore backing Jess Phillips. She said that Jess Phillips was 'completely different' and she contrasted with 'traditional politicians'.

Dame Margaret Hodge also said that Jess Phillips 'connects incredibly well with people', 'she is clear that it's about labour values', 'she is very honest', 'she is incredibly direct' and that she has the 'personality and values' needed.

Iain Dale then questioned the Labour MP on claims that she was 'not a team player' and a 'maverick'. Margaret Hodge hit back saying that the claims were 'unfair' and that she had worked with her 'very closely' on issues like Europe and domestic violence'.

Comments

Loading...
Iain Dale

Cross Question: Send Us Your Question For The Panel

Download LBC's New Political Podcast

Download LBC's New Political Podcast

The Best Of Iain Dale

Theresa May refused to answer Iain Dale's "hypothetical" question

Theresa May Refuses To Say If She'd Vote For Brexit In New Referendum
Iain Dale 20 Year Old

20-Year-Old: Election Is A Chance to "Stop Brexit Happening"

Iain Dale Donald Trump

Iain Dale: Trump's Speech Could Have Come From Mussolini

Jamie Oliver Iain Dale

Jamie Oliver Gets A Roasting From Iain For Blaming Brexit

Iain Dale head in hands

Iain Forgets Camera Is On During Frustrating Labour Interview
Jeremy Corbyn Hand Face

How Iain Dale Convinced Jeremy Corbyn To Run For Labour Leader

LBC Latest

Labour leadership: Rebecca Long-Bailey becomes sixth MP to announce campaign

Sir Alex Ferguson bigger influence than Pep Guardiola, says Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Nigel Farage's predictions for the Labour leadership "battle"

Nigel Farage's predictions for the Labour leadership "battle"
What could Iran do next? Middle East experts explain their options

US-Iran tensions: Middle East expert explains what Iran could do next