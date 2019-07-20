Darren Grimes "Sobbed" After Winning Appeal Against Electoral Commission

20 July 2019, 11:52

The founder of pro-Brexit campaign BeLeave tells LBC he sobbed when he won his appeal against a £20,000 fine imposed by the Electoral Commission.

Darren Grimes said the case had been a "great stress" for his family and described the hardest moment was when his mum told him she would sell her house.

But he told Iain Dale of his delight after winning his appeal against the fine - an action taken by the Electoral Commission in relation to a £675,315 donation from the prominent campaign group Vote Leave.

"I'm absolutely delighted," he said.

"I actually think this is a victory for the 17.4 million as well because there has been a massive smear against that vote, and the courts turned around and said all of the mad conspiracy theories, so-called whistleblowers were full of contradictions.

"The commission didn't follow due process and didn't give me a fair hearing.

"I actually sobbed in that courtroom yesterday."

Mr Grimes added that a "massive weight" had been lifted off his shoulders by the result.

More to follow...

Comments

Loading...
Iain Dale

Cross Question: Send Us Your Question For The Panel

Download LBC's New Political Podcast

Download LBC's New Political Podcast

The Best Of Iain Dale

Theresa May refused to answer Iain Dale's "hypothetical" question

Theresa May Refuses To Say If She'd Vote For Brexit In New Referendum
Iain Dale 20 Year Old

20-Year-Old: Election Is A Chance to "Stop Brexit Happening"

Iain Dale Donald Trump

Iain Dale: Trump's Speech Could Have Come From Mussolini

Jamie Oliver Iain Dale

Jamie Oliver Gets A Roasting From Iain For Blaming Brexit

Iain Dale head in hands

Iain Forgets Camera Is On During Frustrating Labour Interview
Jeremy Corbyn Hand Face

How Iain Dale Convinced Jeremy Corbyn To Run For Labour Leader

LBC Latest

Legal eagles at Mishcon de Reya ‎explore bumper flotation

Andrew Pierce

Political Upheaval Puts Lib Dem Election Success "Up For Grabs", Says Former Party Leader

Swarms of flies from steelworks plague residents in Cardiff

Met Police media services were 'hacked' last night

Hackers Post Bizarre And Explicit Messages On Met Police Twitter Account