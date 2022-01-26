'He's so deeply insulted my family': Political commentator tears into Boris Johnson

26 January 2022, 22:12 | Updated: 26 January 2022, 22:45

By Sam Sholli

This is the moment a political commentator said Boris Johnson has "so deeply insulted" her family and "hundreds of thousands of others".

Political commentator Antonia Jennings, who is Associate Director at the Centre for Local Economic Strategies, made the remark while appearing on LBC's Cross Question.

Her words have come as the Prime Minister awaits the findings of Sue Gray's probe into claims of Covid rule breaches in Downing Street.

The Met Police has also launched its own probe into partygate, and Boris Johnson has said that he welcomes the investigation.

Antonia Jennings said: "What we're seeing, and probably what the Gray report is going to make clear, is that a particular group of politicians and their advisers have made choices to put themselves above the rest of us time and time again.

"And this has spread throughout the Conservative Party, creating a culture of corruption that the establishment needs to face up to."

READ MORE: Partygate: Boris Johnson 'probably committed several offences', believes Emily Thornberry

The political commentator later said: "I totted up today how many parties the Government is alleged to have had through the lockdown - and that's just the parties we know about - and so far it amounts to 15."

She went on to say: "And do you know what I was doing during those 15 parties in lockdown?

"I was looking after my dying father whose cancer diagnosis arrived late because he was instructed to shield.

"So the buck has to stop somewhere, and it has to stop with the Prime Minister.

"He's so deeply insulted my family and hundreds of thousands of others.

"And, for the sake of standards in public life, he absolutely has to go."

READ MORE: James O'Brien's ferocious assessment of Downing Street party saga

