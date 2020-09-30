Edwina Currie on jobs in the arts: "You cannot save all the puppies"

30 September 2020, 21:16 | Updated: 30 September 2020, 21:17

By Maddie Goodfellow

Former Tory MP Edwina Currie has told LBC that whole swathes of jobs in some industries will be lost as a result of the coronavirus pandemic as "you cannot save all the puppies".

The coronavirus pandemic has hit the economy hard, with the most recent unemployment rate - for May to July - at 4.1%, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

The UK has also shed nearly 750,000 jobs during coronavirus crisis, with further job losses expected as a result of the second wave.

Speaking on Iain Dale's Cross Question, Ms Currie said: "If you open up something like an exhibition, will people actually come?

"You're not going to get international travellers, you're not going to get most of the old people who might come, so you're going to spend a fortune and it's all going to go down the drain.

"There's a saying if you have a good heart, and that's that you cannot save all the puppies."

Cross Question with Iain Dale: watch again in full

Edwina Currie told Iain Dale that you "cannot save all the puppies"
Edwina Currie told Iain Dale that you "cannot save all the puppies". Picture: LBC

Edwina continued: "There are going to be some activities that are not going to recover for quite a long time.

"Some things, such as the theatre and weddings will come back but some things are going to take longer, and much of the exhibition industry and festivals will not get going quickly.

"In which case, it makes no fiscal or political sense to start throwing money at them.

"And on the other hand, there are quite a lot of vacancies in other industries.

When questioned by Iain that this means many companies will just go out of business, Edwina told him: "Well yes, they will go out of business."

Read more: Shelagh Fogarty speechless at caller's shocking hospital experience

Read more: 'What do you expect him to do?': Callers clash over Boris Johnson's performance as PM

Iain Dale

Cross Question: Send Us Your Question For The Panel

Download LBC's New Political Podcast

Download LBC's New Political Podcast

More Iain Dale

See more More Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale: Thursday from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale: watch again in full

This caller explained to LBC why he prefers NOT to hire graduates

Accountant explains why he prefers to employ A-Level students and not graduates
Iain Dale voices concern over 13% white working-class boy university attendance number

Iain Dale voices concern over 13% white working-class boy university attendance number
Students are paying to be 'literally trapped in accommodation,' warns union secretary

Students are paying to be 'literally trapped in accommodation' - University union boss says
Caller tells Iain Dale: "I've built a business over a decade and Rishi Sunak has decided I'm not viable"

"I've built a business over a decade and Rishi Sunak now decides I'm not viable"
Iain Dale's Cross Question: 23 September 2020 - LBC

Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch Again

Iain Dale and LBC's Ben Kentish give their instant reaction to PM's address

Iain Dale and LBC's Ben Kentish give their instant reaction to PM's address
A second lockdown will "achieve nothing," says furious doctor

A second lockdown will "achieve nothing," says furious doctor

The Best Of Iain Dale

Theresa May refused to answer Iain Dale's "hypothetical" question

Theresa May Refuses To Say If She'd Vote For Brexit In New Referendum
Iain Dale 20 Year Old

20-Year-Old: Election Is A Chance to "Stop Brexit Happening"

Iain Dale Donald Trump

Iain Dale: Trump's Speech Could Have Come From Mussolini

Jamie Oliver Iain Dale

Jamie Oliver Gets A Roasting From Iain For Blaming Brexit

Iain Dale head in hands

Iain Forgets Camera Is On During Frustrating Labour Interview
Jeremy Corbyn Hand Face

How Iain Dale Convinced Jeremy Corbyn To Run For Labour Leader

Latest News

See more Latest News

Nearly 30 tonnes of carrots were dumped outside the university for an art installation

29 tonnes of carrots dumped outside London university for art installation
File photo: A TSB bank on Cheapside, London

TSB bank cuts 900 jobs and closes 164 branches

There has been a Covid outbreak at the University of Swansea (file)

Swansea University Covid-19 cases 'all linked to one house party'
Sir Patrick Vallance offered a stark warning to the British public

Boris Johnson press conference: Scientists say Covid-19 is 'not under control yet'
Prime Minister Boris Johnson during a media briefing in Downing Street

PM warns of 'critical moment' as he urges public to stick to the rules
Coronavirus restrictions have been renewed for another six months

MPs vote to renew emergency coronavirus powers

Liverpool and surrounding areas could face significant new measures to tackle Covid-19

Merseyside could enter local Covid lockdown - what would that mean for the region?
People walk along Oxford Street while while wearing face masks

UK records 7,108 coronavirus cases and 71 deaths in last 24 hours
Infectious disease expert "concerned" after Prime Minister's daily briefing

Infectious disease expert "concerned" after Prime Minister's daily briefing
Callers CLASH over Boris Johnson's performance as PM

'What do you expect him to do?': Callers clash over Boris Johnson's performance as PM