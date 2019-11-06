Former Labour Minister's Instant Reaction To Tom Watson Standing Down

6 November 2019, 21:52

A former Labour Minister has told LBC that "it's really not a lot of fun being an MP at the moment", after the party's deputy leader Tom Watson announced he is standing down from Parliament.

The former Europe Minister Denis MacShane spoke to LBC's Iain Dale that the "hollowing out" going on within both his own party and the Conservatives is "personal" rather than "particularly political".

Watch the rest of what Denis told Iain above.

Comments

Loading...
Iain Dale

Cross Question: Send Us Your Question For The Panel

Download LBC's New Political Podcast

Download LBC's New Political Podcast

The Best Of Iain Dale

Theresa May refused to answer Iain Dale's "hypothetical" question

Theresa May Refuses To Say If She'd Vote For Brexit In New Referendum
Iain Dale 20 Year Old

20-Year-Old: Election Is A Chance to "Stop Brexit Happening"

Iain Dale Donald Trump

Iain Dale: Trump's Speech Could Have Come From Mussolini

Jamie Oliver Iain Dale

Jamie Oliver Gets A Roasting From Iain For Blaming Brexit

Iain Dale head in hands

Iain Forgets Camera Is On During Frustrating Labour Interview
Jeremy Corbyn Hand Face

How Iain Dale Convinced Jeremy Corbyn To Run For Labour Leader

LBC Latest

Tom Swarbrick

Friend Of Tom Watson And Momentum Activist Clash Over Labour's Direction

Saudis recruited Twitter workers to spy on users, say US prosecutors

Russia report row: Dominic Grieve accuses PM of using No 10 'to spread propaganda and disinformation'
Iain Dale Pushes John McDonnell On Whether He Is A Marxist

Iain Dale Pushes John McDonnell On Whether He Is A Marxist