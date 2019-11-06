Former Labour Minister's Instant Reaction To Tom Watson Standing Down

A former Labour Minister has told LBC that "it's really not a lot of fun being an MP at the moment", after the party's deputy leader Tom Watson announced he is standing down from Parliament.

The former Europe Minister Denis MacShane spoke to LBC's Iain Dale that the "hollowing out" going on within both his own party and the Conservatives is "personal" rather than "particularly political".

Watch the rest of what Denis told Iain above.