Harry Dunn's killer Anne Sacoolas given 'imperfect' justice, says Human rights lawyer

9 December 2022, 14:42 | Updated: 9 December 2022, 14:49

Madeleine Wilson

By Madeleine Wilson

Human Rights Lawyer Mark Stephens, who previously represented the family of Harry Dunn, labels Anne Sacoolas' sentence as "vacuous" and will have a "minimal to nonexistent" impact on her.

Iain Dale spoke to Human Rights Lawyer Mark Stephens after Anne Sacoolas was sentenced and banned from driving for twelve months.

Anne Sacoolas killed Mr. Dunn in a road crash outside the US military base RAF Croughton in Northamptonshire in August 2019.

Speaking on LBC, Mr. Dunn's mother, Charlotte Charles, said: "My goal was justice for my boy. That’s what was achieved.

"I needed her to go through the UK justice system just like you or I would have done."

She added: "Until something like this happens to you, you don’t realise how important justice is. It’s a form of closure."

However, also speaking on LBC was Human Rights Lawyer Mark Stephens who previously represented the family of Harry Dunn.

He said it was an "imperfect justice" given to the family.

He said: "It was a measure of accountability which the Dunn family have been seeking."

Mr. Stephens later added: "But of course what we have seen today is very imperfect.

"She has not apologised, she hasn't given an account in any detail at all and of course, the sentence itself is vacuous, empty, and meaningless to Anne Sacoolas."

Read more: Harry Dunn's mum finally has 'closure' as her son's killer Anne Sacoolas is sentenced for killing teen in crash

Anne Sacoolas was sentenced in her absence today to eight months in prison suspended for 12 months. She was also banned from driving for 12 months.

Mark Stephens says although her discount for pleading guilty is normal, she then "aggravated" the situation by not turning up at court.

Iain asked: "Do you think this calls into question our laws of diplomatic immunity - our extradition laws - do you think they need to be revisited?"

Mr. Stevens responded: "Yeah I think they do.

"We've got a person who was married to an intelligence officer and as a consequence got the benefit of his diplomatic immunity, and there is a real question as to whether or not it's appropriate for the British government to give it to foreign spies and their families."

Read more: The case of Anne Sacoolas shows the power of the United States

