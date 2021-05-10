Iain Dale challenges Shadow Commons Leader over Labour's 'devastating defeats'

10 May 2021, 21:07

By Fiona Jones

Iain Dale challenges Shadow Commons Leader Thangam Debbonaire over the future of the Labour Party after the 'devastating' election defeat.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has carried out a shadow cabinet reshuffle following the party's terrible performance at the ballot box last week.

The Shadow Chancellor, Anneliese Dodds, has been removed from her position to be replaced by Rachel Reeves while former Chief Whip Nick Brown was replaced by Alan Campbell.

Thangam Debbonaire, formerly Shadow Housing Secretary, has now been appointed as Shadow Leader of the Commons.

The Shadow Leader told LBC: "Obviously we had very disappointing results from Hartlepool and some parts of the country. As the weekend wore on we also had some cracking results."

Ms Debbonaire cited new West of England Metro Mayor Dan Norris and Tracy Brabin's "stonking" win in West Yorkshire as the first female Metro Mayor.

Iain responded, "You lost 322 council seats. After the Tories have been in power for eleven years that is incredibly disappointing."

Read more: Sir Keir Starmer reshuffles shadow cabinet with Angela Rayner given new role

Ms Debbonaire agreed the result was "devastating": "We have to learn those lessons, we cannot just be flippant about this. We have to learn lessons about the very serious defeats as well as the victories."

With the Green Party polling 42% and Labour polling 29% in Ms Debbonaire's constituency of Bristol West, Iain questioned whether the upcoming party concerns her.

She responded that she is pleased her constituents are concerned by climate change, with many telling her they vote Green in local elections and Labour in general elections.

"I can't be complacent, nobody can," Ms Debbonaire said, "I think it's really important that we recognise that there was a real patchwork of results in Bristol and across the region.

Read more: Lockdown: PM confirms Covid restrictions to be lifted on 17 May - all you need to know

Cross Question with Iain Dale

Cross Question: Send Us Your Question For The Panel

Download LBC's New Political Podcast

Download LBC's New Political Podcast

More Iain Dale

See more More Iain Dale

Iain quickly pointed out the caller was wrong

Iain Dale dismisses caller for 'spreading fake news' about patented viruses
Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch Again

Cross Question with Iain Dale | Watch LIVE from 8PM

Cross Question with Iain Dale | Watch again

Kate Garraway's powerful exchange with a caller who lost her son

Kate Garraway's powerful exchange with a caller who lost her son
Iain Dale interviews Kate Garraway on her new book 'The Power of Hope' | Watch again

Iain Dale interviews Kate Garraway on her new book 'The Power of Hope' | Watch again
Stuart Lawrence

Stephen Lawrence Day: Brother Stuart responds to UK race report verdict
Iain Dale's fiery row with MP Lucy Powell over PM's controversial texts with Dyson

Iain Dale's fiery row with MP Lucy Powell over PM's tax texts with Dyson
Jeremy Corbyn: Starmer 'hasn't done enough' to challenge PM over Covid crisis

Jeremy Corbyn reviews Sir Keir Starmer's first year as Labour leader on LBC

The Best Of Iain Dale

Theresa May refused to answer Iain Dale's "hypothetical" question

Theresa May Refuses To Say If She'd Vote For Brexit In New Referendum
Iain Dale 20 Year Old

20-Year-Old: Election Is A Chance to "Stop Brexit Happening"

Iain Dale Donald Trump

Iain Dale: Trump's Speech Could Have Come From Mussolini

Jamie Oliver Iain Dale

Jamie Oliver Gets A Roasting From Iain For Blaming Brexit

Iain Dale head in hands

Iain Forgets Camera Is On During Frustrating Labour Interview
Jeremy Corbyn Hand Face

How Iain Dale Convinced Jeremy Corbyn To Run For Labour Leader

Latest News

See more Latest News

The video allegedly shows Sheffield United striker Oli McBurnie in an altercation

Sheffield Utd investigating after video purportedly showing player in altercation shared online
No new Covid deaths have been reported today in England, Scotland and Northern Ireland

No new Covid deaths reported in England for first time since July
Care home residents will be allowed up to five named visitors in the new rules

Care homes: More visitors and 'greater freedoms' for residents in England
Face masks have been worn in classrooms in England since March

Face masks no longer required in classrooms in England from 17 May
Boris Johnson confirmed the changes while speaking at the Downing Street press briefing

Lockdown: PM confirms Covid restrictions to be lifted on 17 May - all you need to know
Rockets are fired by Hamas from Gaza City towards Israel

Hamas fires rockets at Jerusalem in response to 'Israeli aggression'
There is no evidence the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine against Covid-19 needs updating to protect against variants

'No evidence' Pfizer-BioNTech Covid jab needs updating to protect against variants
Sadiq Khan plans to be London Mayor for 2036 or 2040 Olympics

Sadiq Khan plans to be London Mayor for 2036 or 2040 Olympics
Government scientist gives instant reaction to Boris Johnson's lockdown easing

Government scientist gives instant reaction to Boris Johnson's lockdown easing
Voter ID plans are 'damaging for all of us who believe in democracy,' says election lawyer

Voter ID plans are 'damaging for all of us who believe in democracy,' says election lawyer