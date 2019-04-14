Iain Dale On Sunday: Interview With Anna Soubry In Full

14 April 2019, 10:46 | Updated: 14 April 2019, 12:11

Over the next seven weeks, Iain Dale is interviewing representatives from each of the main political parties starting with The Independent Group's Anna Soubry, and you can watch it here.

Iain Dale is presenting a new Sunday morning show with an hour-long interview and phone-in with representatives from each of the main political parties.

His first guest is The independent Group's Anna Soubry.

Get involved in today's show by calling Iain Dale and Anna Soubry on 0345 60 60 973.

You can also text 84850, tweet @LBC.

Comments

Loading...
Iain Dale

Cross Question: Send Us Your Question For The Panel

Download LBC's New Political Podcast

Download LBC's New Political Podcast

The Best Of Iain Dale

Theresa May refused to answer Iain Dale's "hypothetical" question

Theresa May Refuses To Say If She'd Vote For Brexit In New Referendum
Iain Dale 20 Year Old

20-Year-Old: Election Is A Chance to "Stop Brexit Happening"

Iain Dale Donald Trump

Iain Dale: Trump's Speech Could Have Come From Mussolini

Jamie Oliver Iain Dale

Jamie Oliver Gets A Roasting From Iain For Blaming Brexit

Iain Dale head in hands

Iain Forgets Camera Is On During Frustrating Labour Interview
Jeremy Corbyn Hand Face

How Iain Dale Convinced Jeremy Corbyn To Run For Labour Leader

LBC Latest

Man sectioned after armed police arrest outside Ukrainian embassy

Dame Joan Collins escapes 'terrifying' fire at London flat

Maajid Nawaz

Maajid Nawaz: Established Left's Obsession With Anti-Imperialism Led To Anti-Semitism

Carson Price: Teenager in unexplained park death was 'cheeky little boy'

Israel Folau not backing down from anti-LGBT comments and not worried if rugby career over
Theresa May has a problem with immigration, but is not a racist says Anna Soubry

Anna Soubry: Theresa May Has A Problem With Immigration, But Is Not A Racist