Iain Dale On Sunday: Interview With Nigel Farage - Watch Live From 11am

In the run up to the EU elections, Iain Dale is interviewing representatives from each of the main parties. This week, it's Nigel Farage.

With the European Parliament elections less than a month away, Iain Dale is hosting an hour-long interview and phone-in with representatives from each of the main political parties, and this week it's the leader of The Brexit Party, Nigel Farage.

Nigel Farage in the LBC studio. Picture: LBC

In his Sunday shows, Iain Dale has so far interviewed Anna Soubry and Alastair Campbell.

