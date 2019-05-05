Iain Dale On Sunday: Interview With Andrew Adonis - Watch Here

In the run up to the EU elections, Iain Dale is interviewing representatives from each of the main parties. This week, it's Labour peer Andrew Adonis.

With the European Parliament elections less than a month away, Iain Dale is hosting an hour-long interview and phone-in with representatives from each of the main political parties, and this week it's pro-Remain Labour peer Lord Andrew Adonis.

Get involved in today's show and put your question to Andrew Adonis on 0345 60 60 973.

You can also text 84850, tweet @LBC.

Watch more from Iain Dale on Sunday here.

Labour peer Lord Andrew Adonis in the LBC studio. Picture: LBC

In his Sunday shows, Iain Dale has so far interviewed Anna Soubry, Alastair Campbell, and Nigel Farage.

Watch all the clips from these interviews here.