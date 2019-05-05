Iain Dale On Sunday: Interview With Andrew Adonis - Watch Here

5 May 2019, 07:53

In the run up to the EU elections, Iain Dale is interviewing representatives from each of the main parties. This week, it's Labour peer Andrew Adonis.

With the European Parliament elections less than a month away, Iain Dale is hosting an hour-long interview and phone-in with representatives from each of the main political parties, and this week it's pro-Remain Labour peer Lord Andrew Adonis.

Get involved in today's show and put your question to Andrew Adonis on 0345 60 60 973.

You can also text 84850, tweet @LBC.

Watch more from Iain Dale on Sunday here.

Labour peer Lord Andrew Adonis in the LBC studio
Labour peer Lord Andrew Adonis in the LBC studio. Picture: LBC

In his Sunday shows, Iain Dale has so far interviewed Anna Soubry, Alastair Campbell, and Nigel Farage.

Watch all the clips from these interviews here.

Comments

Loading...
Iain Dale

Cross Question: Send Us Your Question For The Panel

Download LBC's New Political Podcast

Download LBC's New Political Podcast

The Best Of Iain Dale

Theresa May refused to answer Iain Dale's "hypothetical" question

Theresa May Refuses To Say If She'd Vote For Brexit In New Referendum
Iain Dale 20 Year Old

20-Year-Old: Election Is A Chance to "Stop Brexit Happening"

Iain Dale Donald Trump

Iain Dale: Trump's Speech Could Have Come From Mussolini

Jamie Oliver Iain Dale

Jamie Oliver Gets A Roasting From Iain For Blaming Brexit

Iain Dale head in hands

Iain Forgets Camera Is On During Frustrating Labour Interview
Jeremy Corbyn Hand Face

How Iain Dale Convinced Jeremy Corbyn To Run For Labour Leader

LBC Latest

The ERG deputy leader was speaking to LBC.

Mark Francois: We'll Never Leave The EU With May As Prime Minister
Andrew Castle also pointed out the new sandwich has a high salt content.

I Doubt Any Brand Would Dare To Do A Black Lives Matter Sandwich This Guest Says

Kim Jong Un's 'great satisfaction' with North Korea missile test

Theresa May urges MPs to 'break the deadlock' and back cross-party Brexit talks

Former football pros join forces to warn parents and coaches about signs of abuse

Trump attacks social media over 'censorship' after Facebook bans