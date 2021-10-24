Iain Dale on Sunday | Watch live from 10am

24 October 2021, 08:11

By Seán Hickey

Iain Dale is live from LBC's Westminster studio from 10am and you can watch it live here.

The government is under pressure to accelerate the UK's coronavirus vaccine booster programme as cases and deaths rise. Vaccines minister Maggie Throup speaks exclusively to LBC to break down government strategy.

Scientists have said that the best way to curb the current rise in Covid-19 rates is to reintroduce working from home. WHO Special Envoy for Covid-19 Dr David Nabarro joins Iain Dale to discuss the best way forward.

Labour has called for an immediate VAT cut on UK energy bills ahead of Wednesday's budget. Shadow Chancellor Rachel Reeves explains the position.

Iain Dale on Sunday is live from 10am and you can watch here and on Global Player.

