Iain Dale Questions Lord Adonis On His Brexit U-Turn

Iain Dale reminded leading remainder Lord Adonis of the time he told people not to vote for Labour if they wanted Brexit delivered.

Last year during Iain's Cross Question program Lord Adonis said that anyone who wanted the UK to leave the EU should not vote for his party during elections.

Lord Adonis was made to apologise for saying: "So I wouldn't I wouldn't vote Labour if you want to stop Brexit."

Iain put it to Lord Adonis was ordered to recant on his previous statement by Seamus Milne, Jeremy Corbyn's spin doctor,

Lord Adonis was answering questions from the public on Iain Dale on Sunday. Picture: LBC

"I shouldn't have said that, I regret saying that," Lord Adonis said.

When Iain put it to the Labour Peer that he "didn't write a word of this statement did you, it was written for you."

"I didn't draft it," the Lord agreed.

