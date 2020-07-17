Iain Dale speaks to Lib Dem leadership candidate Ed Davey: Watch in Full

17 July 2020, 12:15 | Updated: 17 July 2020, 12:17

EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

Watch in full as Iain Dale grills Liberal Democrat leadership hopeful Sir Ed Davey

One candidate running for leadership of the Lib Dems came into the LBC studio to answer questions about his candidacy.

Sir Ed Davey was asked if his "weakness" in the leadership contest was that he was in the Cabinet during the Conservative - Liberal Democrat coalition Government, which Sir Ed shook off.

Iain put it to the prospective leader that there was a chance people might see him as "a bit dull" which the Lib Dem MP had a swift answer for.

Sir Ed Davey was speaking to LBC's Iain Dale
Sir Ed Davey was speaking to LBC's Iain Dale. Picture: LBC

Sir Ed took the opportunity to brand the treatment of carers in the UK as "pathetic and intolerable". And Iain confronted him over his 2013 vote to cut funding for carers' allowances.

It was an interesting and informative inquisition where the prospective leader of a major Westminster political party opened up about his past in Government and his future plans.

You can watch the whole interview in the video at the top of the page.

