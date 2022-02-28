Iain Dale gives take on Putin putting Russia’s nuclear deterrent forces on high alert

28 February 2022, 21:58

By Sam Sholli

Iain Dale has reacted to Vladimir Putin ordering Russian nuclear deterrent forces to be put on high alert.

The Russian President took the decision amid his ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

The Kremlin has claimed that Russian nuclear deterrent forces were put on high alert by Vladimir Putin because of "absolutely unacceptable" statements made by Foreign Secretary Liz Truss.

Iain said: "Well today we're going to be talking about all sorts of different aspects of this crisis, not least the fact that President Putin has increased the nuclear threat level ostensibly because of comments that our Foreign Secretary Liz Truss is supposed to have made.

READ MORE: 'It's all we can do': Donations pile high as hundreds of Londoners rally round Ukraine

"Speculation is that it's when she said on one of the Sunday interviews yesterday that she thought it would be quite OK for British people go and fight in Ukraine.

"As I said in the trailer, I didn't realise that Dave in Dagenham had such influence over Russia's nuclear policy. But there we go."

READ MORE: FIFA and UEFA ban Russia from all games as war rages in Ukraine

READ MORE: 'We will not stand by': Shell ends $3bn partnership with Russian gas firm Gazprom

