Iain Dale: Vladimir Putin does not represent the Russian people

3 March 2022, 20:10

By Sam Sholli

Vladimir Putin does not represent the Russian people, says Iain Dale.

The LBC host made the remark as the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues.

The remark was made by Iain after he read a message from Brian in Gloucester, which said: "Iain I know you understand this, but please emphasise Putin is not the Russian people.

"I have friends in Moscow who are very frightened. They're very opposed to Putin but they've seen protesters beaten and taken away.

"There are big queues at pharmacies as people stockpile."

In response, Iain said: "You're absolutely right, Brian, and I do try to emphasise that at least once a programme. I probably fail too often.

READ MORE: 'Who knows what will be next': Kyiv pair speak of surviving in the eye of Putin's storm

"But Putin does not represent the Russian people. I know that."

Iain recalled how in the past he had been to Moscow to speak at a conference and met "so many brilliant people".

He also said: "I went there as a 12-year-old in 1976 and just was blown away by the friendliness of the people."

Iain went on to say that "you can't judge a people by their government".

READ MORE: Twins became orphans on the first day of their lives, Ukrainian MP says

