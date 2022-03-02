'Who knows what will be next': Kyiv pair speak of surviving in the eye of Putin's storm

2 March 2022, 20:28 | Updated: 2 March 2022, 20:32

Kyivan residents have told LBC about living under Putin's strikes
Kyivan residents have told LBC about living under Putin's strikes. Picture: LBC

By Will Taylor

Ukrainians in the heart of Russia's prime invasion target have told LBC of how their lives were upheaved by Vladimir Putin's war – and laid bare the grim reality of sheltering from his force's bombardments.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The capital Kyiv has been stuck by missiles for days and it appears that Russian forces are encircling the capital, sparking fears of an incoming siege.

Two young residents of Kyiv, Kseniia Maslova and Bodhan Martovskiy, told LBC's Iain Dale about sheltering in a metro for three days as the attacks rained down.

Bodhan said: "It was quite cold but we had our sleeping bags, we had a lot of winter clothing on us, but it's a bomb shelter in the subway station so we had some toilet and some tea from the workers but it's not like the place where you have a cafeteria or a shower or something.

Read more: Defiant Ukrainians form human walls to block Russians - forcing invaders to kill or flee

Read more: Putin's invasion of Ukraine leaves 2,000 civilians dead as pleas for escape routes grow

"In the night you have just a cold floor where you need to sleep."

Kseniia added: "It was quite challenging to be under the ground for so long. For 36 hours or even more without access to fresh air, without the possibility to see the sunlight, all this normal stuff outside.

"So we decided to stay at home this night and the night before and who knows what will be next."

They would joke in the face of an invasion which they didn't think would come – making their lives completely different to a week ago.

Kseniia said: "Last week was the worst of our lives, in the lives of all Ukrainian people – and it's hard to even explain.

"Just a week ago we lived another life, just spent time with friends, had a chance to go to the café, cinema, all these things… now we are living in a war.

Read more: Roman Abramovich puts Chelsea up for sale with money set to go to victims of Ukraine war

"It's pretty different reality so far."

Bodhan said they were alerted by a friend in Kazakhstan, who called them to say the war had broken out.

"It was a big surprise," he added.

"Before the war started we had this conversation with our friends, kind of laughing about this invasion because we didn't believe it could happen.

"So for us, it was some kind of defence, when you’re laughing at something because you want to defend yourself. It's best to make some stupid joke."

"But now it's happening," Kseniia said.

The pair have had conversations about escaping Kyiv, to the west of the country. But just 30 minutes before speaking to Iain, a large explosion happened at the capital's main railway satiation.

Bodhan said: "It's not quite safe to get out by train or by car because you don't know what can happen right now with you on the road, in the train or something like that."

Kseniia said: "We just hope things will not get back to normal - just get further to normal, to a better future of all Ukrainians… maybe for all Europe. It's linked between every country in Europe."

Bodhan, who already volunteers to help in Ukraine, added: "I'm not actually allowed to leave my country because I should be a defender and for me it's quite hard to - when I went from my home right now and I saw some military Ukrainians and I feel quite ashamed, that I should take a weapon too and defend my country.

"But I realise that it's not my best way, because I'm not trained to work with weapons. What can I do?"

On Wednesday, Russia stepped up its attacks in cities across Ukraine, with several videos emerging of heavy strikes in Kharkiv, a key city in the east of the country.

More than 800,000 Ukrainians have become refugees while authorities there estimate 2,000 civilians have been killed in the violence.

They have put up a stiffer resistance than Moscow seems to have expected, with the Russian advance having slowed in recent days and Ukrainians bravely standing up to block them off in parts of the country.

More Iain Dale

See more More Iain Dale

Russia-Ukraine conflict is 'existential' for Vladimir Putin, commentator claims

Russia-Ukraine conflict is 'existential' for Vladimir Putin, commentator claims

Iain Dale gives take on Putin putting Russia’s nuclear deterrent forces on high alert

Iain Dale gives take on Putin putting Russia’s nuclear deterrent forces on high alert

Liz Truss' green light for Brits to fight in Ukraine 'actually illegal', Tory MP says

Liz Truss' green light for Brits to fight in Ukraine 'actually illegal', Tory MP says

Iain Dale on Sunday | Watch live from 10am

Iain Dale on Sunday 27/02 | Watch again

'Too fricking right': Minister backs Polish boycott of Russia World Cup match

'Too fricking right': Minister backs Polish boycott of Russia World Cup match

'They're totally brainwashed': Russian caller is sent invasion videos with 'thumbs up'

'They're totally brainwashed': Russian caller is sent invasion videos with 'thumbs up'

Ukraine crisis: 'I think Vladimir Putin has backed himself into a corner'

Ukraine crisis: 'I think Vladimir Putin has backed himself into a corner'

'I almost laughed': Iain Dale's scathing response to West's sanctions on Russia

'I almost laughed': Iain Dale's scathing response to the West's sanctions on Russia

Peter Hitchens: PM 'hugely irresponsible' two years ago when he 'shut down the country'

Peter Hitchens: PM 'hugely irresponsible' two years ago when he 'shut down the country.'

'Fifth columnists': Iain Dale blasts Stop the War Coalition over its UK criticism

'Fifth columnists': Iain Dale blasts Stop the War Coalition over its UK criticism

'Who are these people?': Former Transport Minister calls for reduced Royal family

'Who are these people?': Ex-Transport Minister calls for reduced Royal family

Cross Question with Iain Dale | Watch live from 8PM

Cross Question with Iain Dale 16/02 | Watch again

Cross Question with Iain Dale | Watch live from 8PM

Cross Question with Iain Dale | Watch live from 8PM

Ukraine crisis: You've got to decide which side you're on in this, says Iain Dale

Ukraine crisis: You've got to decide which side you're on in this, says Iain Dale

Ex-Met Deputy Assistant Commissioner 'shocked and saddened' as Cressida Dick resigns

Ex-Met Deputy Assistant Commissioner 'saddened' as Cressida Dick resigns

Iain Dale: There are plenty of Brexit benefits to be had

Iain Dale: There are plenty of Brexit benefits to be had

Cross Question with Iain Dale

Cross Question: Send Us Your Question For The Panel

Download LBC's New Political Podcast

More Iain Dale

See more More Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale | Watch live from 8PM

Cross Question with Iain Dale 08/02 | Watch again

David Lammy has told LBC's Iain Dale about how he and Sir Keir Starmer were mobbed outside Parliament.

'Aggressive, ferocious and hostile': David Lammy slams anti-vax mob who ambushed Sir Keir
Livid Iain Dale castigates Boris Johnson following Starmer mobbing

Livid Iain Dale castigates Boris Johnson following Starmer mobbing
Cross Question with Iain Dale | Watch live from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 07/02 | Watch again

PM 'within his rights' to make Jimmy Savile claim about Keir Starmer, says Tory MP

PM 'within his rights' to make Jimmy Savile claim about Keir Starmer, says Tory MP
Deputy leader of Reclaim Party forgets what party he's Deputy Leader of

Deputy leader of Reclaim Party mistakes what party he's Deputy Leader of
Cross Question | Watch live from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 02/02 | Watch again

Diane Abbott: 'Cressida Dick must go' following damning IOPC report

Diane Abbott: 'Cressida Dick must go' following damning IOPC report

The Best Of Iain Dale

Theresa May refused to answer Iain Dale's "hypothetical" question

Theresa May Refuses To Say If She'd Vote For Brexit In New Referendum
Iain Dale 20 Year Old

20-Year-Old: Election Is A Chance to "Stop Brexit Happening"

Iain Dale Donald Trump

Iain Dale: Trump's Speech Could Have Come From Mussolini

Jamie Oliver Iain Dale

Jamie Oliver Gets A Roasting From Iain For Blaming Brexit

Iain Dale head in hands

Iain Forgets Camera Is On During Frustrating Labour Interview
Jeremy Corbyn Hand Face

How Iain Dale Convinced Jeremy Corbyn To Run For Labour Leader

Latest News

See more Latest News

GPs will have to start seeing patients on Saturdays and weekday evenings

GPs to open Saturday and evening appointments in NHS shake up
A UK couple have painted their house in the colours of the Ukraine flag

Couple paint house blue and yellow to resemble Ukraine flag in show of support for nation
Roman Abramovich is set to sell Chelsea football club

Roman Abramovich puts Chelsea up for sale with money set to go to victims of Ukraine war
More Tube chaos is expected due to strikes on Thursday

More Tube misery for Londoners as strikes set to cause travel havoc on Thursday
The Felicity Ace ship carrying luxury cars, is seen as it is adrift in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean after it caught fire

Burnt-out cargo ship carrying luxury cars sinks in mid-Atlantic two weeks after blaze
The Met has said people are posing as police officers in order to steal at Paddington Station

Commuters warned of 'fake police officers' stealing valuables at train station
Footage of captured Russian soldiers has been posted on social media by the Ukranian Security Service

Captured Russian soldiers call for end to war in Ukraine saying innocent people are dying
Kyiv's mayor issued the plea to Sadiq Khan via the Ukrainian ambassador

Kyiv Mayor Klitschko's plea to Mayor of London: Send more anti-tank rockets
Tom Swarbrick takes aim at planned NI rise

'On what planet is the Govt living?': Tom Swarbrick takes aim at planned NI rise
Cross Question with Iain Dale 02/03 | Watch

Cross Question with Iain Dale 02/03 | Watch LIVE