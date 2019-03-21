Iain Dale’s Fury As Brexiteer Says It’s “Not A Bad Thing” If Remain MPs Need Security

A Brexiteer felt the wrath of Iain Dale when he said it’s “not a bad thing” if Remain MPs are a “bit scared” for their safety.

Iain branded the caller an “absolute disgrace” before cutting him off during the tense exchange on Thursday night.

MPs say their safety has been compromised after Theresa May blamed them for the Brexit deadlock in a televised address to the nation.

Parliamentarians from all sides lined up to condemn her remarks, warning that it had put them in danger.

Asked about the claims, a No 10 spokeswoman said: "I flatly reject that."

Iain Dale slammed the caller's "disgusting" remarks. Picture: LBC

But, caller Graham told Iain: “If a few MPs think what they’ve done could cause some problems, cause them security… a little bit scared - it’s not a bad thing.”

A furious Iain retorted: “I can’t believe that you’ve just said that!”

But, Graham replied: “If we don’t have them realising they’ve done something silly - perhaps it’s a good idea.”

Cutting the caller off, Iain fumed: “I’m not going to continue with this conversation - you’re an absolute disgrace by even suggesting that.”

He finished: “That’s a disgusting thing to say.”