Iain Dale interviews former-FBI Director James Comey - watch in full

By EJ Ward

Watch in full as Iain Dale interviews former FBI Director James Comey covering subjects ranging from Donald Trump to how Joe Biden can "heal" the United States.

Previously one of America's most senior law enforcement officers James Comey served as the head of the Federal Bureau of Investigation from 2013 until his dismissal in May 2017.

Speaking to LBC ahead of President-Elect Joe Biden taking office, the former FBI chief says Donald Trump's presidency has been "the mother of all stress tests" for the US constitution and civil society.

The high profile law enforcement official was fired by Trump who told reporters the action was because Comey "wasn't doing a good job".

Watch: James Comey tells LBC far-right extremism threatens the US more than Islamist terrorism

Comey reveals what it was like working with Trump, his thoughts about the Clinton email investigation which he oversaw in 2016 and what he thinks is the greatest threat to the United States of America.

He also reveals his belief that last week's assault on the US Capitol is "a failure on a level of 9/11."

You can watch the whole interview in the video at the top of the page.