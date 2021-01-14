Iain Dale interviews former-FBI Director James Comey - watch in full

14 January 2021, 21:01

EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

Watch in full as Iain Dale interviews former FBI Director James Comey covering subjects ranging from Donald Trump to how Joe Biden can "heal" the United States.

Previously one of America's most senior law enforcement officers James Comey served as the head of the Federal Bureau of Investigation from 2013 until his dismissal in May 2017.

Speaking to LBC ahead of President-Elect Joe Biden taking office, the former FBI chief says Donald Trump's presidency has been "the mother of all stress tests" for the US constitution and civil society.

The high profile law enforcement official was fired by Trump who told reporters the action was because Comey "wasn't doing a good job".

Watch: James Comey tells LBC far-right extremism threatens the US more than Islamist terrorism

Comey reveals what it was like working with Trump, his thoughts about the Clinton email investigation which he oversaw in 2016 and what he thinks is the greatest threat to the United States of America.

He also reveals his belief that last week's assault on the US Capitol is "a failure on a level of 9/11."

You can watch the whole interview in the video at the top of the page.

Iain Dale

Cross Question: Send Us Your Question For The Panel

Download LBC's New Political Podcast

Download LBC's New Political Podcast

More Iain Dale

See more More Iain Dale

This caller told LBC she felt alone

Caller tells LBC her harrowing experience of suffering with long-covid
Iain Dale spoke to former FBI director James Comey exclusively on LBC

James Comey: You don't change minds of the defrauded by shouting at them
James Comey: Far-right extremism threatens the US more than Islamist terrorism

James Comey: Far-right extremism threatens the US more than Islamist terrorism
The LBC presenter did not seem keen on trying the newly approved food...

Mealworms declared safe to eat but Iain's question for one insect eater is simply 'why?'
The Sussex Police and Crime Commissioner was speaking to LBC

Police Commissioner cites 'idiotic' rule breaches including Covid positive barber
We don't know how many vaccines are in the country, says Covid modelling expert

We don't know how many vaccines are in the country, says Covid modelling expert
Trump insider speaks to LBC after chaos in the Capital

Riot at US Capitol 'very powerful, negative symbol' says Trump’s former chief of staff
The distraught caller told LBC she was living on "minus £27 per month after I've paid my bills, I have nothing left for food."

'Desperate' caller tells LBC she just has 'no money left for food'

The Best Of Iain Dale

Theresa May refused to answer Iain Dale's "hypothetical" question

Theresa May Refuses To Say If She'd Vote For Brexit In New Referendum
Iain Dale 20 Year Old

20-Year-Old: Election Is A Chance to "Stop Brexit Happening"

Iain Dale Donald Trump

Iain Dale: Trump's Speech Could Have Come From Mussolini

Jamie Oliver Iain Dale

Jamie Oliver Gets A Roasting From Iain For Blaming Brexit

Iain Dale head in hands

Iain Forgets Camera Is On During Frustrating Labour Interview
Jeremy Corbyn Hand Face

How Iain Dale Convinced Jeremy Corbyn To Run For Labour Leader

Latest News

See more Latest News

A 6pm curfew will come into effect in France from Saturday

Covid-19: France announces strict new nationwide 6pm curfew

Marcus Rashford has joined with TV chefs Jamie Oliver (pictured), Tom Kerridge, Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall and the actress Dame Emma Thompson to develop a new strategy

Celebrities urge Boris Johnson to launch urgent review of school meals
Steve Baker (pictured) played a prominent part in Theresa May's downfall

Boris Johnson warned 'lift lockdown or face leadership challenge'
A sergeant used this image alone to help locate a missing person

Police use moon to help find missing person in East Midlands

Police officers seized music equipment from an illegal party in Hertfordshire

Police officer assaulted while shutting down 150-person illegal party
Richard Leonard is closely associated with the former UK Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn

Scottish Labour leader Richard Leonard resigns with immediate effect
A major incident has been declared by Yorkshire Ambulance Service due to the heavy snow

'Major incident' declared in Yorkshire due to severe snow on roads
A tourist wears a face mask while visiting Christ the Redeemer

UK bans arrivals from Brazil, Portugal and 14 other countries due to new Covid strain
A man walks past coronavirus graffiti in Edinburgh where stricter lockdown measures for mainland Scotland are now in force

Covid R number in Scotland could be as high as 1.4, Nicola Sturgeon warns
The LAS CEO told LBC the service had been under pressure over the last few weeks

London Ambulance Chief: Service has been 'under extreme pressure'