Israeli ambassador takes aim at 'extremist' protesters after being rushed away from LSE

10 November 2021, 22:56

By Sam Sholli

Israel's ambassador to the UK, Tzipi Hotovely, has reacted to being rushed away from protesters by security following an event at the London School of Economics.

She told LBC's Iain Dale that the LSE had invited her to give a lecture to students which "almost 200 attended both in the class and by Zoom".

Ms Hotovely then told LBC: "And unfortunately some people that are extremist in my opinion [and] radicals tried to bully and to create the impression that the Israeli ambassador shouldn't speak on campus."

Speaking to the Israeli ambassador, Iain said: "You did actually manage to speak though. The event went ahead. You weren't prevented from speaking, were you?"

She responded: "Absolutely not. I was speaking for over an hour-and-a-half, giving the students time to ask questions about everything [with] regards to Israel that they are interested [in].

"And also the dialogue was very fruitful and they showed interest and knowledge. It was [a] really fascinating evening for me."

Speaking of what transpired as she was leaving the university, she said: "Again, it's really important for me to say my protection team did great work, and I always feel protected and secure.

"But I do think that some of the people there were using violence and were trying to intimidate me and what I represent which is a democratic country in the Middle East [and] a great ally and friend of the UK."

