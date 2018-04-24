Chair Of Jewish Voice For Labour Denies Anti-Semitism Claims In Fiery Interview

The chair of the pro-Corbyn group Jewish Voice for Labour has denied claims of anti-Semitism within the party during a fiery LBC interview.

Jenny Manson told Iain Dale she’d “never heard or seen” any instances of anti-Semitism from Labour Party members.

Jeremy Corbyn has met with Jewish leaders to address concerns about how he has dealt with abuse and hostility.

But, in a joint statement, the group said it was a "disappointing missed opportunity" to address anti-Semitism in the Labour party.

During this tense interview, Ms Manson, whose organisation took part in a counter protest against an anti-Semitism demonstration in Parliament Square, denied it was a problem.

“If I saw anti-Semitism in the Labour Party I’d be the first person to say it was absolutely atrocious,” she said.

“I became a member when I was a student and in all these years I have never heard or seen any anti-Semitism.

“Not from Labour Party members.”

Speaking of last month’s anti-Semitism protest, which saw Labour MPs say “enough is enough”, Ms Manson said: “The demonstration wasn’t against anti-Semitism.

“It was against Corbyn’s handling of anti-Semitism.

“Their banners, their language, their acquirement… it was decided that the board of deputies would call upon a demonstration against Mr Corbyn and his leadership of the Labour Party.”

