LBC Views: Can Boris Johnson get himself out of this unholy mess?

15 December 2021, 13:43 | Updated: 15 December 2021, 14:03

Iain Dale reflects on the backbench rebellion that threatens the PM's future
Iain Dale reflects on the backbench rebellion that threatens the PM's future. Picture: LBC
Iain Dale

By Iain Dale

If Boris Johnson had fronted up about the Christmas parties from the start, he wouldn't be in this parlous position, Iain Dale writes.

A couple of weeks ago, if anyone had suggested that Boris Johnson's position as Prime Minister would be under threat, I'd have thought they were mad. But the last fortnight has certainly proved that Harold Wilson was on to something when he said 'a week is a long time in politics'. It's been one thing after another to create a perfect storm of difficulties for the Prime Minister. It really comes to something when Ant and Dec become the leading purveyors of political satire.

On Friday evening I went down to the Chip shop in Buxton in Norfolk. As I stood outside waiting to go in, I heard the Chip shop manager declare to his customers: "Boris Johnson has cancelled this year's Downing Street Christmas Party." His staff and the customers in the shop all burst into fits of laughter. Proof if it were needed that the 'party' scandal has cut through with the general public.

On the face of it, it seems preposterous that people are calling for the PM to quit over a party which he didn't attend and may not even have known about. But as we saw with Watergate, the coverup is often worse than the initial deed. If he had fronted up from the start, he wouldn't be in this parlous position.

Then we had the Electoral Commission report into the Downing Street flat refurbishment. Boris Johnson is now accused of not telling the truth to Lord Geidt about what he knew and when he knew it, and also not telling the truth to the House of Commons. Geidt is said to be on the verge of resignation. His predecessor, Sir Alex Allan, resigned when Boris Johnson failed to take his advice over Priti Patel. To lose one ethics adviser is serious, to lose two... well, that would be more than unfortunate.

On Tuesday MPs voted on the new Covid restrictions. Nearly 100 Conservative MPs rebelled and Labour ended up saving the Prime Minister's skin. Embarrassing at the very least. Premiership threatening at the very worst.

And then tomorrow we have the North Shropshire by-election. The Conservatives have a massive 23,000 majority. Anything less than a retention will put the willies up Conservative MPs. Not that it takes much. If they come to the conclusion that the Prime Minister is no longer the electoral asset he once was, and anything is possible.

All governments go though periods where it seems nothing goes right and it's one thing after another. This government is no different. The question is, can Boris Johnson get himself out of this unholy mess of his own creation?

I don't know the answer to that question.

More Iain Dale

See more More Iain Dale

Tory councillor: Backbench rebellion 'beginning of the end' for PM

Tory councillor: Backbench rebellion 'beginning of the end' for PM

Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 14/12 | Watch again

Former Labour voter 'very impressed' by Sir Keir Starmer after address to nation

Former Labour voter 'very impressed' by Sir Keir Starmer after address to nation

Cross Question with Iain Dale 13/12 | Watch

Cross Question with Iain Dale 13/12 | Watch again

MPs from across the parties have taken aim at Boris Johnson

'That man doesn't take responsibility': MPs on Cross Question criticise Boris Johnson

Iain Dale has criticised the PM for "throwing Allegra Stratton under the bus"

Iain Dale says PM held 'dead cat' press conference amid Christmas party controversy

Cross Question with Iain Dale 08/12 | Watch LIVE from 8PM

Cross Question with Iain Dale 08/12 | Watch again

Boris Johnson 'needs to reset his government', says Tory MP

Boris Johnson 'needs to reset his government', says Tory MP

Cross Question with Iain Dale 07/12 | Watch Live

Cross Question with Iain Dale 07/12 | Watch again

Iain Dale

Iain Dale calls out 'apologists' for China and Russia

Labour MP refuses SIX TIMES to condemn China for Uyghur genocide

Labour MP refuses SIX TIMES to condemn China for Uyghur genocide

Cross Question with Iain Dale 01/12

Cross Question with Iain Dale 01/12 | Watch again

Exclusive
Fan-led football review chair Tracey Crouch takes your calls | Watch again

Fan-led football review chair Tracey Crouch takes your calls | Watch again

Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 30/11 | Watch again

Boris Johnson is 'the best campaigner of our generation', says Tory MP.

Boris Johnson is 'the best campaigner of our generation', says Tory MP

Cross Question with Iain Dale 29/11

Cross Question with Iain Dale 29/11 | Watch again

Cross Question with Iain Dale

Cross Question: Send Us Your Question For The Panel

Download LBC's New Political Podcast

More Iain Dale

See more More Iain Dale

Watch again: Insulate Britain leader Liam Norton takes your calls

Watch again: Insulate Britain leader Liam Norton takes your calls
Cross Question with Iain Dale 24/11

Cross Question with Iain Dale 24/11 | Watch again

Boris Johnson is 'one of the world's great communicators', says Dame Andrea Leadsom

Boris Johnson is 'one of the world's great communicators', says Dame Andrea Leadsom
Cross Question with Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale 23/11 | Watch again

Iain Dale tears into Boris Johnson's 'complete shambles' of a CBI speech

Iain Dale tears into Boris Johnson's 'complete shambles' of a CBI speech
Cross Question with Iain Dale 22/11

Cross Question with Iain Dale 22/11 | Watch again

Cross Question with Iain Dale 17/11

Cross Question with Iain Dale 17/11 | Watch again

Owen Jones demands 'collective struggle' against institutional racism

Owen Jones demands 'collective struggle' against institutional racism

The Best Of Iain Dale

Theresa May refused to answer Iain Dale's "hypothetical" question

Theresa May Refuses To Say If She'd Vote For Brexit In New Referendum
Iain Dale 20 Year Old

20-Year-Old: Election Is A Chance to "Stop Brexit Happening"

Iain Dale Donald Trump

Iain Dale: Trump's Speech Could Have Come From Mussolini

Jamie Oliver Iain Dale

Jamie Oliver Gets A Roasting From Iain For Blaming Brexit

Iain Dale head in hands

Iain Forgets Camera Is On During Frustrating Labour Interview
Jeremy Corbyn Hand Face

How Iain Dale Convinced Jeremy Corbyn To Run For Labour Leader

Latest News

See more Latest News

Anyone testing positive from December 15 faces isolating over Christmas

'It got me': The agony of having Christmas Day ruined already from self-isolation
Prince Charles knighted the Formula One driver.

Lewis Hamilton receives knighthood days after losing out on historic F1 world title win
Boris Johnson will address the nation from 5pm

Boris Johnson to hold 5pm press conference as Omicron concerns grow
Dr Jenny Harries has warned of the threat Omicron may pose to the UK

Omicron 'most significant threat since start of pandemic,' warns Dr Jenny Harries
Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe's husband and young daughter feature in the music video

'Naz Don't Cry': Christmas charity single released to support Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe
Comedian Jethro has died after contracting Covid-19

Comedian Jethro dies aged 73 after contracting Covid-19

A fire broke out on Grovelands Road in Reading

Reading fire: Man arrested on suspicion of murder and arson

Inflation has hit 5.1 per cent

Cost of goods ‘at highest rate for 12 years’ as inflation hits 5.1%
Boris Johnson is facing questions in the Commons today

PMQs: Starmer says Tories 'have had enough' of Boris as PM and he's 'too weak' to lead
'You are engendering fear, aren't you?': Nick Ferrari grills Grant Shapps

'You are engendering fear, aren't you?': Nick Ferrari grills Grant Shapps