Livid Iain Dale castigates Boris Johnson following Starmer mobbing

By Seán Hickey

Iain Dale demands Boris Johnson apologises for his Jimmy Savile slur in the Commons, after the Sir Keir Starmer was accosted by a mob.

Iain told listeners he was "spitting blood" after a group of protesters swarmed Sir Keir Starmer and David Lammy near parliament, repeating claims made by Boris Johnson about Sir Keir Starmer and Jimmy Savile in the Commons.

He said that whilst the blame for the mob lies with the mob, "we also know who else is to blame, and that is the Prime Minister of our country."

"Thank goodness there was some police officers there because I dread to think what could have happened had they not been."

He went on: "I've spent the last 30 years of my life...being a political commentator, trying to convince people that politics is a noble profession, that it can actually achieve something good."

"Then you get a prime minister that goes into the House of Commons and deliberately casting a slur on the leader of the opposition – something that he knows is not true – who can defend that?"

Iain argued that "there can't be a Tory politician in the country that can defend that" and thus the PM's backbenchers should be pushing him to aplogise.