Rishi Sunak's Prevent plan for critics of Britain 'very slippery slope', Iain Dale says

3 August 2022, 18:35

By Seán Hickey

Rishi Sunak's plan to extend Prevent services to people who 'vilify' the UK is bordering on an attempt to control people's thoughts.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Rishi Sunak wants to change the definition of extremism to allow people with an ‘extreme hatred of Britain’ to be referred for deradicalisation.

Under the plans from the Tory leadership hopeful, people who ‘vilify’ Britain would be treated as extremists and referred to the Government’s Prevent programme. He said he wants to broaden the definition of extremism to include people with an “extreme hatred” of the nation.

Read more: People who 'vilify' UK face being treated as extremists under Rishi Sunak plans

"I don't think that's where a British government should be heading" Iain Dale declared.

"I don't like when I hear other people criticise [the United Kingdom]" he went on, but said that it's "surely part of our democratic right" to be able to criticise the country.

Read more: James O'Brien skewers Sunak over plans to brand those 'vilifying' UK as 'extremists'

Read more: Liz Truss widens Tory lead over Rishi Sunak despite U-turn over civil service pay cuts

"If you have someone standing up in a meeting or even in the media saying Britain is a terrible country because of our colonial past, because of racism or whatever, I don't think they should be referred to the Prevent programme!"

Read more: James O'Brien on Liz Truss' 'incompetence, cowardice, and dishonesty' in pay U-turn

Iain went on, reiterating his earlier point that a country with the UK's history and democracy shouldn't be policing the views of its citizens.

"Surely it's part of a thriving democracy that we are allowed to criticise our own government and our own country in – I wouldn't say extreme terms, but it's almost as if we're moving to a situation where people are trying to control our thoughts."

"I don't like it when I see or hear people vilifying our country...but I certainly wouldn't want to ban them from doing so, that is a very very slippery slope."

More Iain Dale

See more More Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale | Watch live from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 02/08 | Watch again

Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 01/08 | Watch again

Caller's devastating terminal cancer fight leaves LBC listeners in tears

Iain Dale chokes up after caller's devastating terminal cancer story

'The establishment have won': Iain Dale's attack on media 'stitch-up' in Tory campaign

'The establishment have won': Iain Dale's attack on media 'stitch-up' in Tory campaign

Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 20/07 | Watch again

Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 19/07 | Watch again

Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 18/07 | Watch again

Tory leadership contestant Kemi Badenoch has said any racial prejudice she has encountered "is always from the left"

Kemi Badenoch says any racial prejudice she has encountered 'is always from the left'

Nadhim Zahawi speaks to Iain Dale

Zahawi tells teachers and nurses to 'be disciplined' amid calls for pay rise

Matt Hancock: 'Threat' of 'Starmer-Sturgeon' deal if Tories are ousted

Matt Hancock: 'Risk' of 'Starmer-Sturgeon' deal if Tories are ousted

Brits voted for Boris as they were 'horrified' by prospect of Corbyn, Iain Dale states

Brits voted for Boris as they were 'horrified' by prospect of Corbyn, Iain Dale states

Iain Dale takes on caller who has 'no sympathy' for barristers' strike

Iain Dale takes on caller who has 'no sympathy' for barristers' strike

Cross Question with Iain Dale: Monday - Wednesday 8-9

Cross Question with Iain Dale: watch again

A Conservative MP has hit out at the RMT Union strikes as he branded the General Secretary Mick Lynch a 'marxist'

Tory MP calls RMT General Secretary Mick Lynch a 'marxist' and 'waste of space'

Theo Paphitis: The only thing Boris has delivered is to 'f*** business'

Theo Paphitis: The only thing Boris has delivered is to 'f*** business'

Cross Question with Iain Dale

Cross Question: Send Us Your Question For The Panel

Download LBC's New Political Podcast

More Iain Dale

See more More Iain Dale

Duchess of York tells Iain Dale she will stand by Prince Andrew

Duchess of York vows to stand by 'very, very good and very kind' Prince Andrew

Tory MP: Criticisms of Rwanda are 'very, very racist'

Criticisms of Tory Rwanda migrant plans are 'very, very racist', MP claims

ECHR 'no longer fit for purpose' after blocking Rwanda flight, Richard Tice says

ECHR 'no longer fit for purpose' after blocking Rwanda flight, Richard Tice says

Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 15/06 | Watch again

Cross Question with Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale 14/06 | Watch again

Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 13/06 | Watch again

'Do you think that Boris Johnson is honest?': LBC listener puts Lord Frost on the spot

'Do you think that Boris Johnson is honest?': LBC caller puts Lord Frost on the spot

Sir Cliff Richard has said "can’t imagine" how he will "ever get over" being falsely accused of child sexual assault allegations

I'll never get over ordeal of being falsely accused, says Sir Cliff Richard

The Best Of Iain Dale

Theresa May refused to answer Iain Dale's "hypothetical" question

Theresa May Refuses To Say If She'd Vote For Brexit In New Referendum

Iain Dale 20 Year Old

20-Year-Old: Election Is A Chance to "Stop Brexit Happening"

Iain Dale Donald Trump

Iain Dale: Trump's Speech Could Have Come From Mussolini

Jamie Oliver Iain Dale

Jamie Oliver Gets A Roasting From Iain For Blaming Brexit

Iain Dale head in hands

Iain Forgets Camera Is On During Frustrating Labour Interview

Jeremy Corbyn Hand Face

How Iain Dale Convinced Jeremy Corbyn To Run For Labour Leader

Latest News

See more Latest News

Filming taking in place on the Batgirl film in Glasgow

'Irredeemable' Batgirl film scrapped by Warner Bros after poor screen tests

Archie Battersbee's life support to be turned off after ECHR denies appeal

Archie Battersbee's life support to be turned off after ECHR refuses 'heartbroken' family's final plea
Sajid Javid has backed Liz Truss to become Britain's next prime minister, in a huge blow to Rishi Sunak.

Sajid Javid backs Liz Truss for PM as he takes swipe at Rishi Sunak's tax plans

Charley Bates, 16, of Radstock, died on Sunday 31 July

'Our beautiful Charley Boy': Family pay tribute to boy, 16, stabbed to death in Somerset

Volcano erupts near Iceland's main airport as lava spews and gas cloud rises into sky

Volcano erupts near Iceland's main airport as lava spews and gas cloud rises into sky

The stadium now had stadium now has a 'Gilbert & Rose West Stand'.

Southend United's own goal after unwittingly naming stand after serial killer Rose West

Police have released CCTV footage in an attempt to trace missing woman Owami Davies

Last CCTV of missing nurse as three arrested on suspicion of murder and police search London house
Coleen Rooney hits back at claims she was 'milking' foot injury

Coleen Rooney hits back sharing X-ray after Rebekah Vardy hinted she was 'milking' foot injury
Eddie Mair scrutinises Tory MP who backs Liz Truss over her stance 'on woke'

Eddie Mair scrutinises Tory MP who backs Liz Truss over her stance 'on woke'

Videos show Ukrainians using sticks, tyres and bricks to detonate landmines

Brave Ukrainians use twigs and car tyres to detonate landmines left by Russians