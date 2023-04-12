'Tax the rich until the pips squeak': Journalist offers solution to NHS pay demands

12 April 2023, 07:31

Oli Dugmore's solution to the NHS pay disputes is to 'tax the rich, tax them until the pips squeak'

By Phoebe Dampare Osei

Political Journalist Oli Dugmore said that healthcare workers are not asking for an unreasonable pay rise, but rather a restoration of pay that they would have had if not for real terms pay cuts since 2008.

"Tax the rich. Tax them until the pips squeak", he suggested to Iain Dale. "There is money in our political system - where it gets spent is a political choice."

"Let's talk about the £4 billion in unusable PPE - a lot of which that money went to Conservative Party cronies, peers, donors", he added.

READ MORE: 'Claps don't pay the bills': Striking junior doctors march on Downing Street as No10 refuses to back down on pay demands

The Politics JOE Head of News and Politics continued: "I would challenge people in this country, that if they want to go out and they want clap for the NHS during a pandemic when we were literally sending them into hospitals to confront the disease that we didn't know anything about - sometimes wearing bin liners - those people deserve fair pay."

"They're not actually asking for an extraordinary pay rise - they're asking for the restoration of what they were paid in 2008. That's not an unreasonable demand", he said.

READ MORE: Government slams junior doctors' 'unreasonable' pay demands as NHS braces for most disruptive strike in its history

'Dividing line between reasonable unions and unreasonable government'

READ MORE: Junior doctor union leader criticised for holiday during 'largest-ever' NHS walkout

His comments came on the first day of a four-day junior doctors strike in which the British Medical Association has asked the government for a 35 per cent pay rise.

This could affect as many as 350,000 appointments.

The Health Secretary Steve Barclay has said: "I hoped to begin formal pay negotiations with the BMA last month but its demand for a 35 per cent pay rise is unreasonable – it would result in some junior doctors receiving a pay rise of over £20,000.

"If the BMA is willing to move significantly from this position and cancel strikes we can resume confidential talks and find a way forward, as we have done with other unions."

More Iain Dale

See more More Iain Dale

Cross Question

Cross Question 11/04 | Watch Again

Iain Dale and President of Royal College of GPs

'Deprivation is the real divide' says President of Royal College of GPs

Iain Dale Cross Question

Cross Question 05/04 | Watch Again

'How come Trump defies political gravity yet again?' asks Iain Dale as former President leads in the polls

'How come Donald Trump defies political gravity yet again?' asks Iain Dale as former President leads in the polls

04/04 Cross Question

Cross Question 04/04 | Watch Again

Iain Dale 03/04

Cross Question 03/04 | Watch Again

Cross Question with Iain Dale

Cross Question 29/03 | Watch Again

'I'm livid': Lawyer's 'blood is boiling' over government's illegal migration plans

'I'm livid': Furious lawyer says her 'blood is boiling' over government's illegal migration plans

Iain Dale

Cross Question 28/03 | Watch Again

Iain Dale

Cross Question 27/03 | Watch Again

Cross Question

Cross Question 22/03 | Watch Again

Cross Question

Cross Question 21/03 | Watch Again

Iain Dale

Cross Question 15/03 | Watch again

'Why can't we hear about the govt being world-beating on childcare?' asks journalist Jonathan Lis

'Why can't we hear about the govt being world-beating on childcare?' asks journalist Jonathan Lis

Iain Dale 14/03/23

Cross Question 14/03 | Watch again

Iain Dale

Cross Question 13/03 | Watch again

Cross Question with Iain Dale

Cross Question: Send Us Your Question For The Panel

Download LBC's New Political Podcast

More Iain Dale

See more More Iain Dale

Cross Question

Cross Question 08/03 | Watch Again

Cross Question

Cross Question 07/03 | Watch Again

CQ

Cross Question 06/03 | Watch Again

Cross Question

Cross Question 22/02 | Watch Again

Cross Question

Cross Question 21/02 | Watch Again

CQ

Cross Question 20/02 | Watch Again

Iain Dale 15/02/23

Cross Question with Iain Dale 15/02 | Watch again

Iain Dale 14/02/23

Cross Question 14/02 | Watch Again

The Best Of Iain Dale

Theresa May refused to answer Iain Dale's "hypothetical" question

Theresa May Refuses To Say If She'd Vote For Brexit In New Referendum

Iain Dale 20 Year Old

20-Year-Old: Election Is A Chance to "Stop Brexit Happening"

Iain Dale Donald Trump

Iain Dale: Trump's Speech Could Have Come From Mussolini

Jamie Oliver Iain Dale

Jamie Oliver Gets A Roasting From Iain For Blaming Brexit

Iain Dale head in hands

Iain Forgets Camera Is On During Frustrating Labour Interview

Jeremy Corbyn Hand Face

How Iain Dale Convinced Jeremy Corbyn To Run For Labour Leader

Latest News

See more Latest News

Julia Wendell (l) apologises to the McCann's (top r) over claims that she was Madeleine (bottom r).

Woman who claimed to be Madeleine McCann apologises to girl's parents for causing them 'sadness'
Dylan Mulvaney being used to sell Bud Light has sparked outrage among some US conservatives

Backlash after Bud Light uses trans woman Dylan Mulvaney to promote beer as influencer says she's 'thriving'
Radcliffe has been at odds with JK Rowling's views

Daniel Radcliffe tells trans children that adults should trust youngsters to tell them what their gender is
The 56-year-old disappeared with her dog

Urgent search for woman, 56, who went missing while walking her dog in North Wales

Archie Harvey was killed in an avalanche, while Emily Franciose has still not been found

British skier, 18, killed in Swiss avalanche, pictured for first time as female classmate remains missing
Katie Dolatowski praised Nicola Sturgeon

Trans paedophile who served in Scottish women's prison praised Nicola Sturgeon's transgender reforms
Ukrainian special forces. A leaked military document suggests that British special forces are also in the country

British special forces 'operating in Ukraine', leaked US documents claim, but ministers warn against 'disinformation'
The ferry was ordered to stand aside for the migrants

French warship 'ordered ferry to move aside' so it could take 90 Channel migrants to the UK in 'dangerous' incident
Restoring trust in the CBI quickly will be a task of Herculean proportion, writes David Buik

Restoring trust in the CBI quickly will be a task of Herculean proportion, writes David Buik
The coronation rehearsals are reportedly in chaos

Fears Charles 'may stumble over robes' at coronation, as Prince Harry missing deadline 'throws plans into chaos'