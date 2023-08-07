‘This is a very expensive way to be cruel’: Green Party Spokesperson takes aim at Bibby Stockholm barge

7 August 2023, 20:55

Bibby Stockholm barge
Bibby Stockholm barge. Picture: Lbc/Alamy
Madeleine Wilson

By Madeleine Wilson

Iain Dale speaks to the Green Party spokesperson for refugees and migrants Benali Hamdache after the first 15 migrants board the Bibby Stockholm.

Green Party spokesperson for refugees and migrants Benali Hamdache told Iain Dale that the barge was an 'expensive way to be cruel'.

The call comes after the first group of migrants boarded the Bibby Stockholm as the controversial barge begins operating as housing for asylum seekers.

The initial tranche of 15 people have started boarding the barge which is moored in Portland, as they were seen dragging suitcases onto the vessel on Monday.

Mr. Hamdache said: "This barge is a drop in the ocean. This government doesn't have an interest in governing. What they do have an interest in, is this being debated every single day.

"They're not interested in looking at the real solutions which would help deliver a fairer kinder process for refugees and clear the backlog."

READ MORE: First 15 migrants board Bibby Stockholm: Flanked by police single men move onto the controversial barge

First asylum seekers expected ‘imminently’ on Bibby Stockholm barge

READ MORE: First migrants arrive at Bibby Stockholm asylum barge after minister assures LBC 'it is a safe place'

Iain came back with: "This whole conversation from you, I'm afraid, has been a scaremongering conversation..it's just not right what you're saying."

Mr. Hamdache continued: "Well, let's be frank, the use of hotels is a better solution than the barge itself.

"The barge contract is 1.6 billion for 500 migrants. It is a very expensive way to be cruel."

The government had expected up to 50 migrants to the board today - but this expectation was dashed by a series of legal challenges at the last minute.

More Iain Dale

See more More Iain Dale

Cross Q

Cross Question with Iain Dale 02/08 | Watch Again

Cross Q

Cross Question with Iain Dale 01/08 | Watch Again

Cross Question

Cross Question with Iain Dale 31/07 | Watch Again

CQ

Cross Question with Iain Dale 26/07 | Watch Again

CQ

Cross Question with Iain Dale 25/07 | Watch Again

Cross Question

Cross Question with Iain Dale 24/07 | Watch Again

Cross Question with Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale 19/07 | Watch Again

cross question

Cross Question with Iain Dale18/07 | Watch again

Cross Question

Cross Question with Iain Dale 17/07 | Watch Again

CQ

Cross Question with Iain Dale 12/07 | Watch Again

CQ

Cross Question with Iain Dale 11/07 | Watch Again

CQ

Cross Question with Iain Dale 10/07 | Watch Again

Cross Question Watch Again

Cross Question with Iain Dale 05/07 | Watch Again

Iain Dale speaks to the ambulance workers that helped him after his fall.

'Thank you for what you did for me': LBC's Iain Dale reunites with NHS workers who helped him fight back after fall

Cross Question Watch Again

Cross Question with Iain Dale 04/07 | Watch Again

Cross Q

Cross Question with Iain Dale 03/07 | Watch Again

Cross Question with Iain Dale

Cross Question: Send Us Your Question For The Panel

Download LBC's New Political Podcast

More Iain Dale

See more More Iain Dale

Keir Starmer

Labour needs to give the public 'answers' if they want to win the next General Election, former No.10 strategist says
Cross Question with Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale 17/05 | Watch Again

'What would this country look like if she was PM?': Barrister criticises Home Sec's migration stance

'What would this country look like if she was PM?': Barrister criticises Home Sec's migration stance
Cross Question with Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale 16/05 | Watch Again

Iain Dale and Ruby Wax

Comedian Ruby Wax stresses that 'mental health is the crisis of all crises'

Cross Question with Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale 15/05 | Watch Again

Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale 10/05 | Watch Again

Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale 09/05 | Watch Again

The Best Of Iain Dale

Theresa May refused to answer Iain Dale's "hypothetical" question

Theresa May Refuses To Say If She'd Vote For Brexit In New Referendum

Iain Dale 20 Year Old

20-Year-Old: Election Is A Chance to "Stop Brexit Happening"

Iain Dale Donald Trump

Iain Dale: Trump's Speech Could Have Come From Mussolini

Jamie Oliver Iain Dale

Jamie Oliver Gets A Roasting From Iain For Blaming Brexit

Iain Dale head in hands

Iain Forgets Camera Is On During Frustrating Labour Interview

Jeremy Corbyn Hand Face

How Iain Dale Convinced Jeremy Corbyn To Run For Labour Leader

Latest News

See more Latest News

Callum Rycroft, 12, has been pictured.

'A beautiful happy soul': Boy, 12, killed in M62 hit-and-run pictured as family pay tribute
The Exorcist director William Friedkin has died aged 87

The Exorcist director William Friedkin dies aged 87

'Hank the Tank' has escaped euthanasia due to her popularity.

Mischievous 227kg burglar bear named ‘Hank the Tank’ with appetite for human food captured after year-long chase
Minneapolis police officers involved in George Floyd murder sentenced

Police officer who kept bystanders back while colleague murdered George Floyd jailed for five years
Blaze Lily Wallace, 28, was pregnant with Samuel Mayo's child when she murdered him near their home in Mortlake, London

Extinction Rebellion activist who stabbed fiance to death as he begged her not to jailed for at least 24 years
OceanGate has appointed a new CEO to lead it through investigations.

OceanGate appoints investment banker as Titan company's new CEO after former chief Stockton Rush's death
Looking west towards Aonach Eagach

Three hillwalkers found dead in Glen Coe after failing to return from hike

Boots plans to close 300 stores

Boots stores closure: First of 300 shops begin to close - here's the full list

The initial tranche of 50 people have begun boarding the barge which is moored in Portland.

First 15 migrants board Bibby Stockholm: Flanked by police single men move onto the controversial barge
Pubs have struggled under the twin challenges of rising costs and the cost of living crisis eating into spending by customers

Record number of pubs forced to call last orders as 'perfect storm' caused by soaring costs and weak demand hits