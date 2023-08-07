First migrants arrive at Bibby Stockholm asylum barge after minister assures LBC 'it is a safe place'

7 August 2023, 12:18 | Updated: 7 August 2023, 12:23

First migrants arrive Bibby Stockholm asylum barge after minister assures LBC 'it is a safe place'

By Chay Quinn

The first migrants have arrived at the Bibby Stockholm as the controversial barge prepares for the asylum seekers to board today.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The initial tranche of 50 people have arrived in Portland and are expected to board the barge later today.

Government plans to house asylum seekers aboard the barge moored in Portland, Devon, have been stalled amid legal challenges and fire safety concerns.

The policy is a cornerstone of Rishi Sunak's promise to bring down the number of people arriving in the UK - and to deter those crossing the English Channel in small boats.

Approximately 50 arrivals are set to board the Bibby Stockholm, moored at Portland in Dorset, as part of the Home Office's plan to accommodate up to 500 migrants on the vessel
Approximately 50 arrivals are set to board the Bibby Stockholm, moored at Portland in Dorset, as part of the Home Office's plan to accommodate up to 500 migrants on the vessel. Picture: Getty

As the policy looks set to be implemented for the first time, Home Office Minister Sarah Dines told LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast: "It is a safe place for people to live and stay.

"It is a very complex situation.

"Let us just be clear that the Government is determined to use barges such as this one to make sure we have somewhere which is proper - rudimentary but proper - accommodation for migrants."

Pressed on why ministers were withholding the arrival date for security reasons, Ms Dines said: "I'm not sure whether it is really important whether it is today, tomorrow or within a couple of days but it is imminent."

Read more: 'People are going to be put on it': Rishi Sunak defends Bibby Stockholm migrant barge insisting it is 'not a shambles'

Read more: Government to send channel migrants 4,000 miles to Ascension Island as 'sensible' Rwanda alternative

The Bibby Stockholm accommodation barge at Portland Port in Dorset, which will house up to 500 people.
The Bibby Stockholm accommodation barge at Portland Port in Dorset, which will house up to 500 people. Picture: Alamy

Around 50 people are expected to be in the first group of migrants to board the vessel docked in Portland Port, Dorset, despite local opposition.

The Government is also considering reviving plans to fly people who arrive by unauthorised means 4,000 miles to Ascension Island, according to multiple reports.

The proposals to use the British Overseas Territory are apparently being considered by ministers and officials as a "plan B" if the Rwanda scheme fails.

Situated in the South Atlantic, the volcanic island could house an asylum processing centre as an attempt to reduce the number of small boats crossing the Channel.

The plans to remove asylum seekers who arrive by unauthorised means to Rwanda have been stalled by legal challenges that will end up in the Supreme Court.

The developments came during the Government's "small boats week" in which it is making a series of announcements on the issue that Rishi Sunak has promised to solve.

Fines for employers and landlords who allow people who arrive by irregular means to work for them or live in their properties are to be hugely increased.

Read more: Labour would have ‘no choice’ but to house migrants on barges and ex-military bases if voted into government

Read more: Bosses who hire illegal migrants to be fined £60,000 per person, with landlords risking payments of £20,000

Andrew Castle challenges the Immigration Minister over his order to remove asylum centre mural

Civil penalties for employers will be increased up to a maximum of £45,000 per worker for a first breach and £60,000 for repeat offenders, tripling both from the last increase in 2014.

Landlords face fines going from £1,000 per occupier to £10,000, with repeat breaches going from £3,000 to £20,000. Penalties relating to lodgers will also be hiked.

The gym onboard the Bibby Stockholm accommodation barge at Portland Port in Dorset, which will house up to 500 asylum seekers.
The gym onboard the Bibby Stockholm accommodation barge at Portland Port in Dorset, which will house up to 500 asylum seekers. Picture: Alamy

Immigration minister Robert Jenrick said the Bibby Stockholm will accept its first occupants "in the coming days".

The Home Office did nothing to dampen suggestions the arrivals could come on Monday. Various expected dates have been given and then missed in the past, however.

Mr Jenrick offered a guarantee that it is a "safe facility" after the firefighters' union warned it is a "potential deathtrap", citing concerns including overcrowding and access to fire exits.

"We hope that the first migrants will go on to the boat in the coming days, I'm not going to give you an exact date - but very soon," he told Sky News.

He said increasing the numbers on the barge to the capacity of around 500 is still the plan despite concerns from the Fire Brigades Union over the vessel initially designed to house about 200.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Bus crash

Three killed after charter bus crashes in Pennsylvania

A firefighting plane swoops

Lebanese, Greek and Jordanian aircraft help fight Cyprus forest fire

Pubs have struggled under the twin challenges of rising costs and the cost of living crisis eating into spending by customers

Record number of pubs forced to call last orders as 'perfect storm' caused by soaring costs and weak demand hits

A man suffered a dangerous cat bite

Brit rushed for emergency surgery as arm swells up in mysterious new bacterial infection after feral cat bite

The initial tranche of 50 people have begun boarding the barge which is moored in Portland.

First migrants board Bibby Stockholm asylum barge after Government confirm 50 will arrive today

Bus crash scene

‘Multiple passengers dead’ after charter bus crashes in Pennsylvania

Philippines South China Sea

Philippines presents protest to Chinese ambassador over water cannon incident

Breaking
England's women are through to the quarter finals

England's Lionesses through to World Cup quarter finals after beating Nigeria on penalties despite red card

Matt Hancock in the lip sync video

Matt Hancock slammed for cringeworthy video lip syncing Barbie song, as viewers say 'he needs an intervention'

Brits could soon see the return of the summer sunshine

At last, it's summer: Britain to bask in hottest day since early July this week after Storm Antoni misery

Crash site

Two US firefighters and pilot killed in helicopter collision

Toshiba HQ

Troubled Toshiba announces buyout offer led by Japanese businesses

The royal pair are reportedly in talks about a multi-million pound film with similarities to Harry's tragedy

Harry and Meghan to produce new Netflix film about character who loses a parent to a car crash

Hun Manet

Cambodian army chief Hun Manet appointed leader, succeeding his father

Eddie Davis, Alicia Navarro's boyfriend, was fired from his job after becoming aggressive

Boyfriend of missing US teenager Alicia Navarro fired from supermarket job after becoming 'increasingly aggressive'

Aramco facilities

Aramco reports 30bn dollar second quarter profits – down 40% from last year

Latest News

See more Latest News

The Bibby Stockholm accommodation barge at Portland Port in Dorset, which will house up to 500 people.

First migrants to board Bibby Stockholm today as minister assures LBC 'it is a safe place'

Ian Watkins was cut as he was taken hostage

Paedophile singer Ian Watkins was taken hostage in jail 'because inmates got jealous about his guitar lessons'
Just Stop Oil protesters are set to disrupt Premier League games this season

'The Prem's our Holy Grail': Just Stop Oil plan to disrupt a Premier League game every weekend this season
Niger Coup

Niger’s junta shuts airspace and accuses nations of invasion plans

Most Virgin pilots have seen a colleague make a mistake

Most Virgin Atlantic pilots have seen a tired colleague make mistakes as they fear staff 'not fit to work'
Chinese soldiers

China releases TV documentary showcasing army’s ability to attack Taiwan

Rahul Gandhi

Indian opposition leader reinstated as legislator days after court order

China tracked the prime minister, Sir Iain Duncan Smith claimed

China 'tracked prime minister's movements using hidden tracking device in car parts'

Scouts at the site

Thousands of scouts to leave South Korean world jamboree as storm Khanun looms

A-level students could be in for a big disappointment this year

'Disappointment' ahead for A-level students, with almost 100,000 fewer top grades expected this year

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

The royal pair are reportedly in talks about a multi-million pound film.

Harry and Meghan to produce multi-million Netflix film as royal pair buy rights to £3m novel with 'gripping' themes
Meghan Markle appears to have been snubbed on her 42nd birthday

Meghan Markle snubbed by royals who refuse to send birthday wishes as expert says they are 'fed up' with her
Kate and William yet to publicly wish Meghan happy birthday

Kate and William post tweet about rhino documentary - but make no mention of Meghan's 42nd birthday

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Virgin Atlantic

Wife of Virgin Atlantic pilot details 'horrendous' working conditions, with many suffering 'fatigue' and 'insomnia'
The Tories are "gaslighting us" says caller

'They gaslight us!': Sangita Myska caller says the Conservatives are 'on target' to 'destroy' the NHS
James O'Brien says NHS privitisation is "at the heart of neoliberalism"

James O'Brien fears “Thatcherism” is at the heart of a new NHS privatisation move

Shelagh and Caller Greg on Ulez

Ulez expansion delay has 'cost lives' says this frustrated Shelagh Fogarty caller

'Colour me shocked!': James O'Brien on how 'remarkable' it is that Tories are encouraging more affordable food shops

'Colour me shocked!': James O'Brien on how 'remarkable' it is that Tories are encouraging more affordable food shops
Tom Swarbrick on mortgages

It would be 'manifestly unfair' to use taxpayers' money to subsidise mortgages, Tom Swarbrick says
James and heckler

'A liar': Riled publican who heckled Rishi Sunak at beer festival says the PM's 'no better than his predecessors'
'Hyperbolic discounting' fuels climate inaction says James O'Brien caller

Eco-activists should share 'practical steps' not glue themselves to roads, this caller explains
Migrant barge isn't safe says anti-racism campaigner

'There were no life jackets!': Anti-racism campaigner says safety of asylum barge is 'shocking'
In a scathing review of neighbourhood policing in the UK, David Lammy explains why he thinks petty crime should be taken seriously as the cost of not doing so could lead to ‘far worse crimes.’

David Lammy says 'disappearing' neighbourhood policing is leading to increased crime

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit