Students are paying to be 'literally trapped in accommodation' - University union boss says

28 September 2020, 20:46

By Sam Sholli

There are students paying "a hell of a lot" money to be "literally trapped in accommodation" the General Secretary for the University and College Union has told Iain Dale.

Dr Jo Grady's words come as at least 30 universities have had Covid-19 outbreaks. Ministers have told students that, to avoid the spread of infection, they should relocate from their permanent residences to their student homes at the start of term.

Dr Grady told Iain: "I think for a lot of students the immediate concerns right now is that this was an entirely predictable situation.

"Our union, Independent SAGE and even the government's own SAGE report was reporting that there would be outbreaks in university buildings.

"They were lured back to campus anyway on the promise of a student experience and at the minute some of them are paying a hell of a lot of money to be literally trapped in accommodation."

Shadow Education Secretary Kate Green is calling for the Government to delay university start dates amid fears for the mental health of students confined to their rooms in halls of residence.

Manchester Metropolitan University Students Told To Self-Isolate
Manchester Metropolitan University Students Told To Self-Isolate. Picture: Getty

Meanwhile, Health Secretary Matt Hancock has today agreed to hold a further meeting with a Tory MP leading a rebellion over Parliament's ability to scrutinise Government-imposed coronavirus restrictions.

Mr Hancock told the House of Commons he would meet Sir Graham Brady, chairman of the influential Tory backbench 1922 Committee, to discuss matters further.

Read more: Backlash grows over 10pm curfew amid scenes of pub-goers partying in streets

Read more: 'No evidence' of Covid transmission from university education, says lecturer

"This was avoidable," Dr Grady said to LBC presenter Iain Dale while talking about the plight of students.

She added: "For those that were able to, they could have stayed at home.

"For the staff who are employed at university, we could have spent this time really planning how we were going to deliver the support they needed for online studying and instead we've got all this chaos."

Read more: James O'Brien questions: "Did universities allow students to return to get money in the bank?"

Read more: 'It's a breach of their human rights' - lawyer warns over students in quarantine

Comments

Loading...
Iain Dale

Cross Question: Send Us Your Question For The Panel

Download LBC's New Political Podcast

Download LBC's New Political Podcast

More Iain Dale

See more More Iain Dale

Iain Dale voices concern over 13% white working-class boy university attendance number

Iain Dale voices concern over 13% white working-class boy university attendance number
Caller tells Iain Dale: "I've built a business over a decade and Rishi Sunak has decided I'm not viable"

"I've built a business over a decade and Rishi Sunak now decides I'm not viable"
Iain Dale's Cross Question: 23 September 2020 - LBC

Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch Again

Iain Dale and LBC's Ben Kentish give their instant reaction to PM's address

Iain Dale and LBC's Ben Kentish give their instant reaction to PM's address
A second lockdown will "achieve nothing," says furious doctor

A second lockdown will "achieve nothing," says furious doctor
Iain Dale questions Tory MP on the PM's new coronavirus restrictions as risk level rises

Iain Dale questions Tory MP on the PM's new coronavirus restrictions as risk level rises
David Cameron responds to accusations he "ran away" after his post-referendum resignation

David Cameron responds to accusations he "ran away" after his post-referendum resignation
Iain interviewed the former Prime Minister

David Cameron tells LBC the UK needs a mass testing regime

The Best Of Iain Dale

Theresa May refused to answer Iain Dale's "hypothetical" question

Theresa May Refuses To Say If She'd Vote For Brexit In New Referendum
Iain Dale 20 Year Old

20-Year-Old: Election Is A Chance to "Stop Brexit Happening"

Iain Dale Donald Trump

Iain Dale: Trump's Speech Could Have Come From Mussolini

Jamie Oliver Iain Dale

Jamie Oliver Gets A Roasting From Iain For Blaming Brexit

Iain Dale head in hands

Iain Forgets Camera Is On During Frustrating Labour Interview
Jeremy Corbyn Hand Face

How Iain Dale Convinced Jeremy Corbyn To Run For Labour Leader

Latest News

See more Latest News

Students have been told they can expect to return home over the Christmas period

Student hell: Anger grows with thousands trapped in ‘vile’ conditions
Police made arrests at the farm wedding

Farm owner faces £10,000 fine after 'hundreds' attend wedding
The coronavirus death toll has risen by 13

UK records 4,044 new Covid-19 cases as death toll rises by 13
Lib Dem leader Sir Ed Davey gave his first conference speech as leader

Sir Ed Davey accuses Govt of 'unbelievable incompetence' handling coronavirus
Sergeant Matt Ratana was killed by a suspect in police custody

Partner of Sergeant Matt Ratana pays tribute to 'gentle giant'
A Manchester Metropolitan University student showed LBC how students were living in the quarantined blocks

Manchester Met student reveals 'vile' conditions at university halls during lockdown
Health Secretary Matt Hancock made the announcement on Monday

Health Secretary announces ban on households mixing indoors in north east
People were seen dancing in Leicester Square at 10pm

Backlash grows over 10pm curfew amid scenes of pub-goers partying in streets
university lecturer says no transmission during her university's educational activities

'No evidence' of Covid transmission from university education, says lecturer
The legal expert told LBC that some students should consider taking legal action

Students should consider legal action against universities, lawyer tells LBC