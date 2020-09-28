James O'Brien questions: "Did universities allow students to return to get money in the bank?"

By Fiona Jones

James O'Brien wondered whether the decision to let students come back to university, only to put them in strict lockdown, was based on a "morally questionable" bid to "get the money in the bank."

Up to 1,700 students at Manchester Metropolitan University (MMU) have been told to quarantine after 127 new Covid-19 cases were confirmed in the accommodation blocks.

Shadow Education Secretary Kate Green is calling for the Government to delay university start dates amid fears for the mental health of students confined to their rooms in halls of residence.

One student told LBC that there are even guards at the entrance of his gated community, preventing people from re-entering if they leave.

James questioned why universities would plan for students to return only to tell them they must learn remotely from home - especially with astronomical fees and high rent to pay.

"Students get rinsed for a serious amount of money for their rent," he said.

He wondered whether the decision may be a "morally questionable" bid to ensure the university creates enough revenue.

They might be thinking, he said, "We'll get the money in the bank and then worry about corona."