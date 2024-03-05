'Rest easy princess': Tributes to 10-year-old girl found dead as 'laughing' woman, 33, arrested

5 March 2024, 15:04 | Updated: 5 March 2024, 15:53

A 10-year-old girl who was found dead near Birmingham has been pictured for the first time.
A 10-year-old girl who was found dead near Birmingham has been pictured for the first time. Picture: Alamy/West Midlands Police

By Jenny Medlicott

Tributes have poured in for a 'bright and fun-loving' 10-year-old girl after she was found dead in Rowley Regis, near Birmingham.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Shay Kang, 10, was found dead in a home in Robin Close in the West Midlands town just after midday on Monday.

She has now been pictured for the first time as tributes pour in for the schoolgirl, with neighbours placing flowers, cuddly toys and cards near her home.

One card read "You will be soo missed by everyone, rest easy princess" while another said "Shay you will be forever missed and always in our thoughts."

Paying tribute to the young girl, Brickhouse Primary School, where she attended, said in a statement: “Our school is deeply saddened by the tragic death of one of our children. 

“Shay was a bright, happy, fun-loving child who was well liked by all, and she will be very sadly missed by everyone. 

“School is the heart of the community and we have already begun working with our children and staff to support them following this devastating news."

The headteacher also said: “This is obviously going to be a really difficult time for the children and the local community, as we all come to terms with this devastating news.

“I know we are all devastated by this news but I know we will get through this difficult time together.”

Read more: Chelsea striker Sam Kerr accused of racially harassing police officer

Read more: ‘We thought we were going to die’: Travel influencer who was ‘raped by seven men’ in India reveals horrifying details

The girl was named locally as Shay Kang.
The girl was named locally as Shay Kang. Picture: Handout

The schoolgirl had reportedly been in care until just days before her death, local residents claimed.

She had been spotted playing with other kids on the estate on Sunday evening just hours before police were called to the property.

Teachers at her primary school carried out a welfare check when Shay failed to register at school, according to reports.

A neighbour of the girl, who wished to remain anonymous, said: "You just don't think anything like this is going to happen on your doorstep.

"It's just absolutely heartbreaking what has happened."

One local on the Brickhouse Estate wrote on Facebook: “People who live nearby, who saw the arrest go down, saw her laughing as she was arrested.”

Neighbours said the 10-year-old lived at the address with her mother and was often playing in the road with other local children.

"She was a happy little girl," one local resident said. "She used to play with other children on a mattress or a settee. It's absolutely awful news that she has died."

One parent who lives three doors down told The Mirror: “I had seen the little girl out playing last week.

"She seemed a bit shy but just a normal kid. My neighbours say they hadn’t seen her since before the weekend. Lots of people are saying she could have been dead for two days in the house before she was found.”

Local residents have also said they are planning to release balloons in memory of the schoolgirl on Tuesday afternoon.

Tributes were left at her home.
Tributes were left at her home. Picture: Alamy

A GoFundMe page has since been set up by local residents to pay for the 10-year-old’s funeral.

The page reads: “As you maybe aware she had no family except her mum.

“The purpose of this is to come together as a community to help raise funds for her funeral and to also help with flowers, head stone etc.

“She didn’t deserve this at all and the best we can do is make sure she flys high in the most beautiful way.”

A 33-year-old woman, who knew the girl, was arrested on suspicion of murder and taken for questioning on Monday.

Police continue to investigate the death.

Detective Inspector Dan Jarratt said: "A young girl has tragically lost her life and our thoughts are with her loved ones and all those impacted by this terrible passing.

"We know how shocking and distressing this will be for the community and we'll continue to have a police presence and offer our support in the area over the coming days.

"A suspect has been arrested and detectives are fully investigating the circumstances around this sad death."

Rowley Regis is a town of 50,000 people in the metropolitan borough of Sandwell. It is part of the Black Country built up area immediately west of Birmingham.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

International Court Ukraine

International court seeks arrest of two Russian officers linked to Ukraine war

A Russian ship named Caesar Kunikov passes through the Dardanelles strait in Turkey en route to the Mediterranean Sea in 2015 (Burak Gezen/AP)

Ukraine ‘sinks Russian warship’ in the Black Sea using high-tech drones

Sir Mark Rowley said police were being labelled both ‘woke’ and ‘fascist’

Police labelled both ‘woke’ and ‘fascists’ over pro-Palestinian marches, Met chief says

Joe Biden, Donald Trump and Nikki Haley

Super Tuesday contests poised to move Biden and Trump closer to November rematch

Glitter will not be attending today's hearing.

Gary Glitter loses bid to stop victim from taking chunk of his £6 million fortune

Facebook and Instagram have gone down, according to thousands of the social media platforms' users

Facebook and Instagram down: Social media users report issues as Meta platforms experience worldwide outage

'Bankrupt' Birmingham Council set to vote on 21% tax hike as residents face bin collection cuts and dimmed streetlights

'Bankrupt' Birmingham Council set to vote on 21% tax hike as residents face bin collection cuts and dimmed streetlights

Germany Tesla

Production at Tesla plant halted after suspected arson attack

The King has continued royal duties amid his cancer treatment as he met with Chancellor Jeremy Hunt ahead of tomorrow's budget

Royals return? King Charles meets Jeremy Hunt ahead of Budget after MoD said Kate will attend Trooping the Colour

Fernando, 28, and Vicente, 63, claim they were attacked by a group of men while travelling across India

‘We thought we were going to die’: Travel influencer who was ‘raped by seven men’ in India reveals horrifying details

The chancellor has decided to make national insurance the main measure in the spring Budget after deciding against cutting income tax.

Jeremy Hunt 'to cut National Insurance by 2p' in Budget as tax boost for workers

South Korea Doctors Protest

Korean doctors face suspensions as Seoul moves to prosecute strike leaders

Germany Russia Ukraine

Russia hacked conference call after German officer used unsecured phone line

The elderly lady was left dangling from the shop front when her coat was caught by the electronic shutters

Spider-Nan: Moment elderly shopper left dangling from storefront after her coat gets stuck on the shutters

The confrontation took place in central London

Shocking moment pro-Palestine protester tells lone Jewish man he should be 'beaten up' as police watch on

Turkey Israel Palestinians

Turkey detains seven more people for ‘selling information’ to Israel spy agency

Latest News

See more Latest News

Emergency services are at the scene.

Two injured as double decker bus ploughs into building in central London

Israel Palestinians

At least 17 killed in Israeli airstrike in southern Gaza

South China Sea

Philippine and Chinese vessels collide in disputed South China Sea

The Princess of Wales will lead Trooping the Colour in June

Kate's return: Princess to play major role in Trooping the Colour as part of comeback to royal duties after surgery
AI safety summit

Former Twitter executives sue Elon Musk over firings ‘without cause’

Election 2024-House-California

What is Super Tuesday and why is it different this year?

Firefighters battle a blaze in Texas

Texas struggles to contain wildfires as wind threatens to further their spread

Election 2024 Trump

Donald Trump wins North Dakota Republican caucuses as Super Tuesday approaches

Leila Khaled, who hijacked planes, will appear via video link at a fundraiser hosted by the Palestine Solidarity Campaign. Andy Street wants police to look at the event

'I'm not comfortable with it': West Mids Mayor to speak to police amid fury over Palestinian hijacker’s fundraiser
Taylor Swift performing in 2019 (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Taylor Swift steals show at Asian summit as Singapore defends tour stop deal

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Gary Goldsmith has defended his niece, Kate Middleton

Kate's uncle hits out at Harry for 'having a pop' at niece and 'reinventing history' as he starts Celebrity Big Brother
Kate was last seen on Christmas Day

Princess of Wales pictured for first time since abdominal surgery as she continues her recovery
The Middleton family have previously described the businessman as the "black sheep of the family".

'Kate doesn’t need this stress': Princess' uncle 'read riot act by Middletons' amid Celebrity Big Brother rumour

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

We should be asking why Gen Z are struggling not reprimanding them for it, Natasha Devon argues.

Generation Sicknote: If Gen Z are struggling to work then that’s a reflection of the lack of support available to them
Sunak called for an end to the descent into 'mob rule'.

Sunak is blaming the fallout of his political losses on protests - and cutting off the lifeblood of our democracy
Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too
Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit