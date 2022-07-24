'Only the start': Holiday hell at Folkestone amid warnings of more summer gridlock

24 July 2022, 23:00 | Updated: 24 July 2022, 23:07

Folkestone became the epicentre of the travel chaos on Sunday
Folkestone became the epicentre of the travel chaos on Sunday. Picture: Alamy

By Daisy Stephens

Holidaymakers faced total gridlock and hours-long queues at Folkestone on Sunday, as the AA warns it could only be the start of the summer traffic chaos.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Families embarking on journeys were told to bring food, water and entertainment for children as they faced queues of up to 21 hours.

Police got involved when HGV drivers tried to jump the queues, issuing over 100 fines to drivers.

Whilst traffic levels fell throughout the day, the AA has now warned there could be more disruption to come.

Read more: Move over, Dover: Folkestone becomes centre of 'holiday hell' amid huge Eurotunnel queues

Read more: Major incident declared in Surrey as firefighters battle wildfire in popular beauty spot

Jack Cousens, head of roads policy for the AA, said: "This has been an incredible weekend of traffic jams into Dover and Folkestone, and holidaymakers will have been frustrated and angry at the delays.

"Good progress has been made throughout the day and those waiting for more than five hours before reaching the check-in desk has fallen considerably. We hope that by tonight we should be back to usual traffic levels.

"However, we are concerned that we could be in for a repeat of this congestion across the summer."

There have been long queues all weekend
There have been long queues all weekend. Picture: Alamy

On Sunday the coastal town of Folkestone became the epicentre of getaway chaos that started at the end of the week when most schools in England and Wales broke up for summer.

It took the unwanted title from Dover, where traffic levels returned to normal on Sunday after two days of hours-long queues and congestion.

Kent Police said they had fined over 100 HGV drivers over the last 48 hours for attempting to jump the queue.

Read more: Man shot dead at gathering in east London named as 28-year-old local

Read more: Woman killed and 3 people injured after caravan catches fire overnight at UK campsite

Jack Cousens, head of roads policy for the AA, said earlier: "Dover has now recovered, but Folkestone has become the hotspot of holiday hell.

"Drivers are now trying to find alternative routes down to the Eurotunnel terminal at J11a on the M20.

Some drivers queued for 21 hours
Some drivers queued for 21 hours. Picture: Alamy

"Holidaymakers are trying to use the M2 and then find ways to 'drop down' into the A20 and the terminal via the back roads.

"Drivers heading to Folkestone need to be prepared. We have seen that many are waiting for several hours before they get to the terminal, so all the pre-journey vehicle checks are key along with carrying plenty of food, water and entertainment for younger travellers."

Read more: Liz Truss calls for 'more action' from France as families face 11-hour queues in Dover

Manesh Luthra, a father of three, left Essex with his family at 4am on Saturday and got to the Eurotunnel terminal by 5.45am ahead of their 7.50am train.

But he told the BBC: "We joined the back of the queue for what was the worse 21 hours experienced.

"We moved metres in hours."

They considered packing the holiday in and other drivers were cutting in, he said.

Big queues built up around Folkestone
Big queues built up around Folkestone. Picture: Alamy

"It was savage, I was worried there would be an accident," he added.

Eventually the family got to France at 10pm, travelled for two more hours but had to stop in Rouen before carrying on to their holiday spot because they were exhausted.

"I'm calm now but at various points we all broke down," he said.

Read more: Holidaymakers' fury at Dover's 'critical incident' as six-hour queues blamed on French

On Sunday Eurotunnel wrote on Twitter: "You may experience a longer journey than normal today. We are doing our best to get you to France as quickly as we can.

"If you turn up late for your booked departure, we will get you on the next available service."

The coast-bound side of the M20 has been closed for non-freight traffic between junctions 8 and 12.

To the east of Folkestone, travellers hoping to use the ferries at Dover had a much better experience than fellow travellers on Friday and Saturday.

Queues spanning six hours were reported and one family was forced into 11 hours of traffic just to make the trip over the Channel.

British officials blamed French understaffing on Friday for the chaos, while other critics said it was a consequence of increased post-Brexit checks. Both elements were noted by Doug Bannister, the port's CEO.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

A group of activists have urged archaeologists not to categorise the gender of skeletons

Activists urge archaeologists not to assume gender of ancient human remains

Ellie Goulding has revealed she visited Ukraine this weekend

Singer Ellie Goulding shares 'emotional journey' as she reveals she visited Kyiv

Dec Donnelly and his wife Ali Astall have shared news of the birth of their son

Declan Donnelly announces birth of son weeks after death of presenter's older brother

The incident happened at Happy Days Retro Vacations near Saxmundham, Suffolk

Woman killed and 3 people injured after caravan catches fire overnight at UK campsite

A large fire is burning on Hankley Common

Firefighters battle major blaze in Surrey beauty spot with smoke visible at Heathrow

Queues are snaking around the M20 near Folkestone after it became the epicentre of "holiday hell"

Move over, Dover: Folkestone becomes centre of 'holiday hell' amid huge Eurotunnel queues

Detectives want to speak to this man over the pub attack

Police release photo of man they want to identify after 23-year-old stabbed in back at pub

Sam Brown, 28, was shot in east London

Man shot dead at gathering in east London named as 28-year-old local

Mick Lynch warned of more disruption in the coming months

Rail strikes 'could last for months' if other side doesn't back down, Mick Lynch warns

Connery was convicted last week

Skydiver who parachuted as Queen in 2012 Olympics convicted of assaulting girlfriend

Margot Robbie will return to Neighbours

Hollywood superstar Margot Robbie returns to Neighbours for Aussie soap's farewell special

An "explosive" wildfire has forced thousands to flee

'Explosive' wildfire tears through homes as thousands forced to flee in California

Mr Chada jumped into Lake Garda to save his son but has gone missing

Hero dad feared dead after jumping into Lake Garda to save teenage son

Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss have both vowed to tackle immigration if they become prime minister

Rishi Sunak pledges annual refugee cap as Liz Truss vows to expand Rwanda plan

A woman found a dead body in the back of her GoCar rental (stock image)

Woman finds dead body in boot of rental car after investigating strange smell

A woman was impaled when a sailfish leapt out of the ocean

Woman, 70, impaled by 45kg sailfish that jumped out water on Florida coast

Latest News

See more Latest News

Obit Bob Rafelson

The Monkees co-creator Bob Rafelson dies aged 89

Greece Wildfires

Six Greek villages evacuated as wildfire burns near Ancient Olympia
Pope Francis kissing a hand

Pope arrives in Canada to apologise to Indigenous groups

Muhammad Ali Belt Auction

Muhammad Ali’s Rumble in the Jungle belt sold at auction for £5.25m
Joe Biden

Joe Biden ‘improving significantly’ as he fights Covid infection, doctor says
California firefighters

Firefighters unable to contain destructive Oak Fire in California
Sakurajima erupting

Residents ordered to evacuate after Japanese volcano erupts

Joe Biden

Biden feeling ‘much better’ but Covid symptoms persist

Chinese module lifts off

China launches first of two lab modules to join space station
Police at shooting scene

Three killed in shooting at university in Philippines

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?
Sue Gray's much-anticipated report has been published in full

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated final Partygate report

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Rachel Johnson blames post-Brexit checks for Kent travel chaos

Rachel Johnson blames post-Brexit checks for Kent travel chaos
90-year-old told to wait 14 hours outside for ambulance after breaking hip

90-year-old told to wait 14 hours outside for ambulance after breaking hip
Swarbrick On Sunday 18/07

Swarbrick On Sunday 24/7 | Watch again

Dover port boss blames Brexit for delays as he explains passport 'checks and stamps'

Dover port boss blames Brexit for delays as he explains passport 'checks and stamps'
'Johnson promised us two new hospitals - instead we've lost an MRI scanner', says caller

'Johnson promised us two new hospitals - instead we've lost an MRI scanner', says caller
Keir Starmer asked me if he should resign over issues under Corbyn - Wes Streeting

Keir Starmer asked me if he should resign over issues under Corbyn - Wes Streeting
A furious Nick Ferrari summed up the issue

Nick Ferrari slams 'sanctimonious' BBC over Princess Diana interview
Caller's devastating terminal cancer fight leaves LBC listeners in tears

Iain Dale chokes up after caller's devastating terminal cancer story
Tonight with Andrew Marr | Rishi Sunak exclusive

Rishi Sunak with Andrew Marr 21/07 | Watch again

Truss and Sunak are as different as Labour and Tories, says Marr

Truss and Sunak are as different as Labour and Tories, says Marr

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London