Aaron Carter’s cause of death revealed more than five months after former child star’s body was found

Aaron Carter rose to fame in the 1990s. Picture: Alamy

By Kieran Kelly

American singer Aaron Carter accidentally drowned in his bathtub after taking drugs, his autopsy has revealed.

Mr Carter, brother to Backstreet Boys member Nick Carter, was found dead at his home in California last November at the age of 34.

He died after becoming "incapacitated" and "submerged underwater", according to the autopsy report, a copy which was obtained by US media outlets.

The US singer had also taken sedatives and had inhaled gas, which contributed to his death, the coroner added.

Aaron Carter died aged 34. Picture: Alamy

Alprazolam, often sold under the brand name Xanax, was found in Carter's system as was the presence of difluoroethane.

"Difluoroethane is a gas commonly used as a propellant in air spray cleaners for electronic devices that can induce feelings of euphoria when inhaled," the report stated.

"It is known to have cardiotoxic effects which can lead to cardiac arrhythmias and sudden cardiac arrest.

"Alprazolam (a benzodiazepine) has depressant effects on the central nervous system which can cause drowsiness and sedation."

Read More: Widower of Lisa Shaw demands answers from govt after Covid vaccine led to his wife's death

Read More: Bereaved mother reveals harrowing experience after 'doctor laughed' whilst her daughter died

It continued: "Based on the autopsy findings, investigative reports and circumstances, as currently known, Mr Carter became incapacitated while in the bathtub due to the effects of inhaling compressed gas and taking alprazolam.

"This resulted in him becoming submerged under water, unable to breath, and ultimately led to his death."

The medical examiner ruled Carter's death as an accident.

A young Nick Carter at the Nickelodeon's 14th Annual Kids' Choice Awards in 2001. Picture: Getty

Carter rose to fame as an American teen pop star in the 1990s, but started performing at the age of seven.

He released his first album aged nine, which was self-titled, selling a million copies worldwide.

His subsequent album, Aaron's Party, Come Get it, sold three million copies in the US, leading to guest appearances on Nickelodeon and tours with the Backstreet Boys.

Carter also appearing on Dancing with the Stars, Broadway musical Seussical.

His final album, Blacklisted, was released two days after he died.