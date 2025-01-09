Adam Brody and Leighton Meester's $6.5m house razed to the ground - as celebs including Anna Faris and Diane Warren have homes destroyed

By Josef Al Shemary

Anna Faris, Diane Warren, and Adam Brody and his wife Leighton Meester are some of the celebrities who lost their homes in the unprecedented wildfires raging around Los Angeles.

Five people have been confirmed dead as fires continue to rip through the Californian city.

Firefighters have warned that the California wildfires cannot be contained, as more than 100,000 people have been forced to flee their homes across the Pacific Palisade area - with Malibu feared next.

The Pacific Palisades is a neighbourhood that houses A-list celebrities including Tom Hanks, Ben Affleck, Steven Spielberg, Reese Witherspoon, Michael Keaton and Miles Teller, according to TMZ.

Adam Brody and Leighton Meester's $6.5m house was burned to the ground in the fires. Picture: Getty

Those confirmed to have sadly lost their homes in the fire include Scary Movie actress Anna Faris, Grammy Award winning songwriter Diane Warren, and Gossip Girl star Leighton Meester and her husband Adam Brody, who lost their family home.

The Oscar-winning actor James Woods said he fled his home in the Palisades last night, and that he was unsure if his home had survived the fire or not.

To all the wonderful people who’ve reached out to us, thank you for being so concerned. Just letting you know that we were able to evacuate successfully. I do not know at this moment if our home is still standing, but sadly houses on our little street are not. pic.twitter.com/xZjvsIg6Fg — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) January 7, 2025

Up to 99mph winds have been recorded, causing the rapid and uncontainable spread of the flames.

In response, California Governor Gavin Newsom has declared a state of emergency, while all LA firefighters have been called to duty.

Star Wars actor Mark Hamill shared on Bluesky that he was fleeing the fires, and that he got away from Malibu 'last-minute'.

Nearby Malibu is thought to be home to many celebrities including Beyonce and Jay-Z, Kim Kardashian, Lady Gaga and Billie Eilish.

Chet Hanks, the son of Hollywood legend Tom Hanks, grew up in the Pacific Palisades. He shared his concerns on his Instagram Story.

Chet Hanks posted on his Instagram story. Picture: Chet Hanks / Instagram

Award-winning singer-songwriter and actress Mandy Moore was also forced to flee her home in Los Angeles.

She posted a number of videos to Instagram showing her home neighbourhood of Altadena severely affected by the fires.

It's believed that the worst is yet to come as wind conditions will get worse.

Chris Pratt took to social media to thank firefighters and first responders for working "tirelessly" to protect "lives, homes, and wildlife."

He said those battling the blaze are the "true heroes" and encouraged his followers to support one another through the emergency.