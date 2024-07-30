Breaking News

First victim of Southport stabbing attack named as 9-year-old Alice Aguiar, as family pays tribute

Alice Aguiar has died in the Southport stabbings. Picture: Facebook

By Kit Heren

The first victim of the Southport stabbing attacks has been named as Alice Aguiar, with her family paying tribute.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Alice, 9, was Portuguese, but lived in Southport with her family.

She is one of three girls who have died after the stabbing attack at a Taylor Swift dance class in the Merseyside town on Monday.

A relative paid tribute, writing: "Princess Alice. In this moment of great pain my soul hurts, my body hurts, my mind hurts.

Read more: Third child, 9, dies after Southport knife attack at Taylor Swift themed class, as pop star pays emotional tribute

Read more: 'They were just little kids at a dance': Taylor Swift breaks silence to pay tribute to Southport attack victims

Alice Aguiar. Picture: Facebook

"I have a lump in my throat. You were just an innocent child, a happy smiley girl with a bright life ahead of you which a despicable human being took away from you, without pity, for no reason.

"Look after your mum and dad who are suffering, who are desolate and broken. Fly high our little star. I love you."

Portuguese officials said: "Portugal’s Consul General in Manchester is assisting the family, having spoken to her parents, and is continuing to offer them all the support they need."

Alice's mother Alexandra works in a local care home, who have started a fundraiser for the family here.

Care home staff said: "We have been completely stunned by the tragic loss of Alice, following the horrific events that took place in Southport yesterday. We can't even begin to imagine how the family feel.

"Alice is the daughter of one of our team here & she has been a part of the Good Companions family since she was a baby, joining in with many of our activities & events with our families & staff."

The attack, which took place at a holiday club, has also left eight more hurt. Five of those children are in a critical condition. Two adults are also fighting for life in hospital.

A 17-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder.

Alice Aguiar. Picture: Social media

Police are not looking for anyone else in connection with the attack.

Officers have not determined a motive for the attack, but said yesterday that they do not believe it was terror-related.

Chief Constable Serena Kennedy, of Merseyside Police, said those injured had all suffered stab wounds in the "ferocious attack".

She added: "We believe that the adults who were injured were bravely trying to protect the children who were being attacked.

Alice Aguiar. Picture: Facebook

"As a mum and a nana, I can't begin to imagine the pain and suffering that the families of the victims are going through at this moment in time.

"I wish to send my heartfelt condolences to them."