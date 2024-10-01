Amanda Abbington 'could sue BBC for damages' after bullying investigation

Amanda Abbington received an apology from the BBC after it upheld some of her complaints. Picture: Alamy

Amanda Abbington is understood to be considering legal action against the BBC after the corporation apologised to her after a probe about ‘bullying’ claims on Strictly Come Dancing.

The Sherlock actress pulled out of the show last year, claiming she had been subjected to a ‘toxic environment,’ and ‘mean, nasty bullying’.

After a BBC investigation, some of her complaints were upheld but dancer Giovanni Pernice was cleared of allegations of physical aggression.

Amanda told The Sun: “ I want to take the time to consider the report in detail with my advisers before deciding what happens next.”

A spokeswoman for Pernice welcomed the findings, saying they were "pleased that this six-month review has not found any evidence of threatening or abusive behaviour by Giovanni".

"Giovanni is relieved that the overwhelming majority of allegations put to the BBC have not been upheld and looks forward to continuing his work on Dancing With The Stars in Italy this season.”

Eleven out of the 17 allegations made of Pernice were thrown out. No findings relating to physical aggression were upheld, however complaints of swearing and giving negative feedback were.

The BBC said: "We have assessed the complaints and we have upheld some, but not all, of the complaints made.

"We want to apologise to Amanda Abbington and to thank her for coming forward and taking part. We know this would not have been an easy thing to do.

"At the time, although the production team took steps to address the issues as they understood them, ultimately these were not enough.

"This is why the measures we have taken to further strengthen our existing protocols are so important."