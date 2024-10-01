Amanda Abbington 'could sue BBC for damages' after bullying investigation

1 October 2024, 10:01

Amanda Abbington received an apology from the BBC after it upheld some of her complaints
Amanda Abbington received an apology from the BBC after it upheld some of her complaints. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

Amanda Abbington is understood to be considering legal action against the BBC after the corporation apologised to her after a probe about ‘bullying’ claims on Strictly Come Dancing.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Sherlock actress pulled out of the show last year, claiming she had been subjected to a ‘toxic environment,’ and ‘mean, nasty bullying’.

After a BBC investigation, some of her complaints were upheld but dancer Giovanni Pernice was cleared of allegations of physical aggression.

Amanda told The Sun: “ I want to take the time to consider the report in detail with my advisers before deciding what happens next.”

A spokeswoman for Pernice welcomed the findings, saying they were "pleased that this six-month review has not found any evidence of threatening or abusive behaviour by Giovanni".

Read more: Girl, 14, suffers 'life-changing' injuries after acid attack at London school as boy, 16, and teacher rushed to hospital

Read more: Disabled journalist Frank Gardner shares outrage after being forced to crawl along floor of plane to use the toilet

"Giovanni is relieved that the overwhelming majority of allegations put to the BBC have not been upheld and looks forward to continuing his work on Dancing With The Stars in Italy this season.”

Eleven out of the 17 allegations made of Pernice were thrown out. No findings relating to physical aggression were upheld, however complaints of swearing and giving negative feedback were.

The BBC said: "We have assessed the complaints and we have upheld some, but not all, of the complaints made.

"We want to apologise to Amanda Abbington and to thank her for coming forward and taking part. We know this would not have been an easy thing to do.

"At the time, although the production team took steps to address the issues as they understood them, ultimately these were not enough.

"This is why the measures we have taken to further strengthen our existing protocols are so important."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Israeli army tanks manoeuvre in a staging area in northern Israel near the Israel-Lebanon border

Israeli military orders evacuation of several Lebanese communities near border

Luxury cruise ship stranded in Northern Ireland for months is forced to return to Belfast again hours after leaving

Luxury cruise ship stranded in Northern Ireland for months is forced to return to Belfast again hours after leaving

Assisted dying must not be “cost saving” alternative to palliative care, says Tom Tugendhat.

Assisted dying must not be 'cost saving' alternative to palliative care, says Tom Tugendhat

APTOPIX Israel Lebanon

Israel says it has begun ‘limited, localised’ southern Lebanon operation

Pictured: 'Talented little guy' Jay Cartmell (left), eight, who died from gunshot on farm - as football club pays tribute

Pictured: 'Talented little guy' Jay Cartmell, eight, who died from gunshot on farm - as football club pays tribute

Jonty Parkinson, cousin of Gary Lineker's children died at work

Gary Lineker's tree surgeon nephew, 18, 'crushed to death by falling trunk' as star's sons paid tribute

2015 General Election - Crime And Policing

Neighbour alerted police to 'dreadful smell' prompting discovery of man beaten to death and left in bathtub for 10 days

Rescuers hold a white cloth to cover the body of a victim inside the bus

More than 20 feared dead after school bus catches fire in Thailand – officials

Outgoing Nato Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, right, and incoming Nato Secretary General Mark Rutte arrive for a transition ceremony at Nato headquarters in Brussels

Nato’s longtime chief hands over to former Dutch premier Mark Rutte

UK government has chartered a flight to get Brits out of Lebanon as Israel troops cross the border

Mercy mission flight chartered by Foreign Office to rescue Brits trapped in Lebanon

Jimmy Carter

How the US has changed in Jimmy Carter’s lifetime

Jimmy Carter greets attendees as he departs the funeral service for his wife last year

Former US president Jimmy Carter celebrates 100th birthday

Tory leadership hopeful Robert Jenrick has been widely criticised for his comments

Robert Jenrick challenged to justify claim UK special forces 'kill rather than capture' terrorists due to EU law

Hundreds of longshoremen form a picket outside the Virginia International Gateway in Portsmouth, Virginia

Dockworkers at US ports go on strike amid standoff risking new shortages

Exclusive
Tom Tugendhat "very pleased" that "vile and evil" Hezbollah regime being knocked out as Israel enters Lebanon.

Tom Tugendhat 'very pleased' that 'vile and evil' Hezbollah regime being knocked out as Israel enters Lebanon

Girl, 14, suffers 'life-changing' injuries after acid attack at Westminster Academy, Notting Hill

Girl, 14, suffers 'life-changing' injuries after acid attack at London school as boy, 16, and teacher rushed to hospital

Latest News

See more Latest News

The average household energy bill is set to rise by £149 a year today, raising the financial burden on UK households.

Household energy bills rise by £149 a year today as Ofgem increases price cap by 10%

Frank Gardner shared a picture of his ordeal on social media

Disabled journalist Frank Gardner shares outrage after being forced to crawl along floor of plane to use the toilet
Tory leadership hopeful Tom Tugendhat refuses to commit to reversing Labour's cuts to the winter fuel payment

Tory leadership hopeful Tom Tugendhat refuses to commit to reversing Labour's cuts to the winter fuel payment
Former Defence Secretary Grant Shapps is eyeing a return to Westminster, amid rumours Rishi Sunak and Oliver Dowden could quit

Grant Shapps eyeing a return to Westminster, amid rumours Rishi Sunak and Oliver Dowden could quit this year
Shigeru Ishiba, top, sits in the parliament’s lower house in Tokyo

Japan’s parliament elects Shigeru Ishiba as new prime minister

Prince William poses for a selfie with members of the Air Ambulance crew during a visit to RAF Northolt

Two state-of-the-art London Air Ambulances take to the skies after fundraising campaign hailed by Prince William
Firefighters were called to reports of a heavy goods vehicle that had left the carriageway of the M6

Driver survives after lorry plummets 60 metres from viaduct onto M6

The Lebanese PM has warned the country is “one of the most dangerous phases in its history"

Lebanese PM warns country is in 'one of the most dangerous phases in its history' as Israel launches ground invasion
Young couple walking in the rain with umbrella up. Taking a wet weather walk on a hill while raining on a dull Autumn day in the UK.

Washout to continue as wet weather persists across parts of the UK after heavy rain warnings
Refugee children waiting outside a hotel in Dover, UK. 2004.

Migrants could be housed in hotels for up to three more years due to asylum backlog

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Harry returns to London without Meghan to attend WellChild awards - but King Charles remains in Scotland

Prince Harry shares sweet detail about daughter Lilibet as he visits London without Meghan Markle
Prince Harry returns to London without Meghan to attend WellChild awards - but King Charles remains in Scotland

Prince Harry makes rare return to London without Meghan to attend WellChild awards but King Charles stays in Scotland
The King and Queen Attend The Commemoration Of The 25th Anniversary Of The Scottish Parliament

King Charles and Queen Camilla visit Holyrood to mark 25 years of Scottish Parliament

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Traditional steelmaking is ending at Port Talbot

End of traditional steelmaking at Port Talbot cannot lead to 'managed decline' - we need a clear vision for the future
Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era, writes Charlotte Brumpton-Childs.

Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era
At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me.

At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning, writes Gina Davidson.

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning

Feargal Sharkey is teaming up with LBC's Nick Ferrari to audit Britain's rivers

I'm teaming up with LBC to reveal state of Britain's rivers - we need to shock people into action, writes Feargal Sharkey
Keir Starmer and his wife Victoria

We're starting to learn what Starmerism means but he has to make sure the cracks don't shatter his vision
Starmer's plan to tackle unemployment has a major flaw – can he see it?

Starmer's opportunity: How understanding health can help benefit claimants find work

AI's Energy Demands Are Soaring – Can Labour’s Clean Power Vision Keep Up?

AI's energy demands are soaring – Can Labour’s clean power vision keep up?

No more 'treasury brain': Rachel Reeves signals new economic era in conference speech, writes Fran Boait.

No more 'treasury brain': Rachel Reeves signals new economic era in conference speech

Pensioners Out in the Cold – But Banking Hubs Offer a Glimmer of Hope.

Pensioners out in the cold – But banking hubs offer a glimmer of hope

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit